“Let the husband render to his wife the affection due her, and likewise the wife to the husband.” — I Corinthians 7:3
The oldest institution in the world is not the Church. It is not the state. It is the institution of marriage. Marriage was instituted by God when He said in Genesis 2:18, “It is not good for man to be alone; I will make him a helper suitable for him.”
So God took one of Adam’s ribs and created woman. Adam saw that she was “flesh of his flesh and bone of his bone.” Marriage was instituted by God.
Under Jewish law a woman was a thing, the possession of her husband, just as much as his house or his flocks or his material goods. She had no legal rights. A husband could divorce his wife for any cause while the wife had no rights in the initiation of the divorce.
Christian teaching changed all that. Jesus elevated the woman to a new status of position and privilege in society.
Marriage is a picture of the church (Christ’s bride) and her relationship with Christ, her husband (Ephesians 5:20-32). Christ is the initiator of that relationship, and our submission to Him is a response to His self-sacrificing love for us.
According to I John 4:19, “We love Him because He first loved us.” I don’t know of any woman who would not be willing to be led by a husband who loved her like Christ loved the church.
Men, that puts the responsibility squarely on our shoulders. We must learn to be more loving, more sensitive and more concerned about our wife’s needs.
A businessman realized that his wife was experiencing depression. She would mope around, be sad, lifeless, joyless. So he did what any sophisticated person would do: He made an appointment with a psychiatrist.
On the appointed day, the man and wife went to the psychiatrist’s office, sat down with him and began to talk. It wasn’t long before the wise doctor realized what the problem was. Without saying a word, he simply stood, walked over to the woman, signaled her to stand, took her by the hand, looked at her in the eyes for a long time, then gathered her into his arms and gave her a big, warm hug.
You could see the change come over the woman. Her face softened, her eyes lit up. She immediately relaxed. Her whole face glowed.
Stepping back, the doctor said to the husband, “See, that’s all she needs.”
With that the man said, “OK, I’ll bring her in Tuesday and Thursday each week, but I have to play golf on the other afternoons.”
“Husbands, love your wives as Christ loved the Church.” If a husband loves his wife with the unselfish, sacrificing, undying, unmerited love that Christ has for us, unkindness, selfishness and cruelty cannot exist.
Men, if we would commit ourselves to loving our wives, really loving them like Christ loves the church, we would go a long way toward building the kind of marriage that God wants. Marriage is a partnership of shared responsibility, mutual submission and respect, and the willingness to give ourselves to one another in love.
A happy marriage does not come automatically, it must be worked at. We are all naturally self-centered. One woman complained to her marriage counselor about her husband: “When he won a trip for two to Hawaii, he went twice!”
If the church is to have the impact upon the world and society that God wants us to have there must be a recommitment of Christian homes and marriages to what God wants them to be. Don’t listen to Oprah. Don’t listen to the celebrities or the pop psychologists. Listen to God.
Do you need to make that recommitment to your wife or husband today? Perhaps you need to begin by making or renewing your commitment to Christ as Lord of your life.
The Rev. Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church pastor.