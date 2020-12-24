Do you like, or even love, the contemporary Christmas song “Mary, Did You Know?”
Good — so do I.
The song consists of a series of questions hypothetically posed to Mary, the mother of Jesus. Did she know her newborn was God Incarnate? Did she know he would walk on water? Heal a blind man? Die for her own salvation?
But based on pros and cons expressed by friends on social media, a bizarre complex of arguments and objections has arisen regarding what did Mary in fact know, and when did she know it?
Just to be clear, I think both sides in these arguments are way off base. There are arguments and objections rooted in both the theological/political Right and the theological/political Left.
From the Right there is a complaint that the song’s questions undermine the authority of the Bible.
“Of course Mary knew,” goes this line of argument. “The Bible plainly says so.”
Well just hold on a minute. What the Bible actually says is that the Angel Gabriel appears to Mary and tells her she will conceive and bear a son who will be called “the Son of the Most High” and who will be given the throne of his ancestor David.
Mary is also told by the angel that the conception of this son will take place through the agency of the Holy Spirit.
That’s plenty to be told at one time. That’s certainly enough.
What is not stated in Luke 1 — and shouldn’t be too easily assumed — is that Mary understood all the implications of the angel’s message from the outset.
I don’t doubt that she grasped much of it, and maybe most, but church leaders were still sorting out the finer points of Jesus’s Divine and human natures until the Council of Nicaea in the Fourth century AD and the Council of Chalcedon in the Fifth century.
Yes, I believe she knew. But there’s knowing and then there’s knowing. And for the record, the angel’s message mentions nothing of healing miracles or nature miracles and little of the details of God’s plan of redemption.
That comes later. All good things come in their time.
There also is an argument from the Left that the song ignores — or worse, celebrates — aspects of what has come to be known as rape culture.
This argument seems really to have less to do with the song and more to do with the place of Mary in Christian thought and the account in Luke 1:26-38 of Gabriel’s visitation and message to Mary.
The angel tells her: “The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you. Therefore, the holy one to be born will be called the Son of God.”
Taken out of context, this could appear to indicate a lack of respect for Mary’s right to give consent.
But Mary in fact expresses her consent: “Behold, I am the servant of the Lord. Let it be to (or for) me according to your word.”
Mary’s statement seems superfluous if she doesn’t understand herself as having an active role in consenting to God’s plan.
I hope you have a great Christmas and maybe even take a moment to listen to “Mary, Did You Know?”
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.