The third Beatitude of Jesus is recorded for us in Matthew 5:5: “Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth.”
None of the Beatitudes are less appealing or more misunderstood than this one. Part of the reason is because the idea of meekness conjures up an image of someone who is spineless and wimpy.
We think of a meek person as a doormat who lets others run over them. We use the phrase, “He’s as meek as a mouse.” So how could a mousy, timid, meek person inherit the earth? Even if they did, they’d soon lose it to somebody who is more aggressive, who would snatch it away.
But that’s not what meekness means in the Bible. My understanding is that the Greek word for “meek” is a word that suggests the taming of a wild animal. If you were to take a wild stallion and break it and teach it to obey the commands of the rider, you would say that horse is tame. That animal is now meek, but it’s just as strong and powerful as ever. So, the original idea of the word was “strength under control.”
So meekness, biblically, is understood as letting God be in control. It does not mean that you are week, timid or spineless. It means that your strength is now under somebody else’s authority. Meekness is when you are strong enough to surrender control of your life over to God.
You see, Christianity is not for the weak, as some skeptics and atheists would lead you to believe. I dare say that Jesus Christ was the strongest, most powerful man who ever lived; yet, he was meek. He was completely surrendered to the father. He only did and said what God told him to say and do.
Baltimore Taylor was a meek man. He also was a dynamic black preacher who was part of the restoration movement. Taylor had a keen sense of humor and a loving spirit. But in the 1950s as he was driving his car through the South, and stopped at a gas station (this was before self-serve gas stations), the attendant came out and said, “We don’t serve your kind here.”
Now my understanding is that Baltimore Taylor was a large man, and he could have probably pulverized the attendant. He also had a quick-witted tongue and could have ripped the attendant apart verbally. But he didn’t. He just graciously left and went to the next service station. That took a lot of strength.
When he got out of the car at the next station and the attendant came up to him, Taylor said, “Mr. Taylor would like his car serviced please.” The attendant thought he was a chauffeur, so he filled the car with gasoline, washed the windows, put oil in it, and checked the tires. Taylor got back in his car and drove on. That’s meekness: strength under under control.
Now, it’s one thing to understand what meekness is, it’s another thing altogether to try to live it in our lives. So how can we demonstrate meekness in our lives? Well, one way is through our attitude toward God’s Word.
If you are meek, you approach the Bible with respect and a willingness to obey it. If you’re meek, you’re teachable. But if you’re proud, and egotistical you receive the word with skepticism and resistance.
For instance when God’s Word commands, “Repent and be baptized,” the prideful person remarks, “They’ll never get me in that tank.” But the humble person responds, “Lord, whatever you say.”
When God’s Word commands, “Bring the tithe into my storehouse,” the egocentric person sneers, “Augh, the church is just trying to manipulate to get money.” But the meek person realizes that they wouldn’t have anything if it were not for God and they respond with generosity.
When God’s Word commands, “Don’t repay evil for evil,” the self-centered person responds, “Nobody is going to treat me like that and get away with it.” But the Christ-centered person responds, “Lord, I want to forgive as you have forgiven me. Give me the strength. I trust you to deal justly with this person.”
When God’s Word says, “Wives be submissive to your husbands,” the self-assertive person responds, “No, man tells me what to do.” But the God-surrendered person responds, “Lord, I want to walk in your will, even if he doesn’t deserve it.”
You see, meekness comes with a spirit of submission to the authority of the Bible, and the meek receive it gladly.
Meekness is also demonstrated in our attitude toward God’s leaders. The proud listen to a Bible teacher and try to pick him apart. “Oh, he used poor grammar there,” or “He didn’t use enough supporting scripture there.” Or, “The leader’s made the wrong decision about that,” or “They’ve really slacked off, or completely missed the boat in this area.”
Now meekness is not gullibility or blind obedience. It instead respects God’s delegated authority and seeks to learn from even the most humble spokesperson.
Meekness is also demonstrated in our attitude toward God’s discipline in our lives. For example, how do you react when you get hit with a series of difficult circumstances?
The proud person gets frustrated and angry, and possibly bitter, when circumstances become difficult. “Why would God allow this to happen to me? Why would God let me get sick when I prayed for health? Why would God allow me to lose my job when I’ve been volunteering to serve at the church? I wanted to get married, and all my friends are married and I’m still single. I’m not going to pray anymore. I’m not going to go to church anymore. I’m going to head to the bars and find someone myself.”
But the meek person has a teachable spirit, and asks, “Lord, what can I learn from this? Please help me to trust you, even in the valleys.”
It’s also a mark of meekness when we realize that good people can disagree with us, and God can bless people when they don’t see eye to eye with us.
That means if you’re having a disagreement in your marriage, instead of raising your voice, accusing and escalating the argument, and refusing to get help, meekly swallow your pride, lower your voice, become gentle and seek help. If that other person is dead wrong, we have a better chance of convincing them with a meek, gentle spirit. If we’re going to influence people, we won’t do it with a condescending spirit, but through meekness and gentleness.
I ran across a story about William Howard Taft when he was U.S. senator from Ohio. One time, early in his political career, he went into hostile territory to make a speech. As he was speaking somebody threw a rotten tomato and hit him on the chest. The tomato juice splashed all over his face, his glasses and hair.
Taft said nothing. He continued with his speech. He didn’t even wipe his face off. He finished his speech, stepped off the platform, and took a handkerchief and wiped his face. He didn’t say anything about the incident. He shook hands with the dignitaries, waved to the crowd, and then as he walked down the isle toward the door the whole audience as one stood and gave him a standing ovation. That’s strength under control and that’s the power of meekness.
Now, demonstrating meekness in our lives is not easy. Why should we be motivated to do it? Why should we desire meekness? Well, like the other Beatitudes there is a happiness to be enjoyed or a blessing to be received as a result of being meek.
Jesus said, “Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth.” But what does it mean to inherit the earth? Well, when you inherit something, you’re getting something someone who died left you in their will. Jesus Christ died for you in order to give you eternal life in heaven and abundant life on earth. His kingdom has been inaugurated here on earth where we can have abundant life, and his kingdom will one day be consummated in heaven where we will receive eternal life.
But in the meantime, he wants to give us an abundant life on earth. The meek will inherit the earth. In the Kingdom of God, there is an abundance or a fullness of life that can be inherited by us while we are living here on earth.
Here and now, while you’re living on the earth, God wants to give you his wisdom so that you can make the most of your time, talent and treasure. But you have to have a meek, teachable spirit. The Lord wants you to experience deep meaningful relationships on earth. But you have to be meek enough to place others ahead of yourself. God would like to put you in a position so that you can have positive influence in this world. But you can’t get it by lording it over people. You have to be meek enough to humble yourself and serve others.
There’s so much that God wants to give you, there’s so much that you stand to inherit from him while you’re still living on earth. But you have to be meek in order to receive it. And if you’re not willing to surrender control of your life over to him, then you’re not meek, and you’re not in a position to receive or inherit all that God wants to give you.
Meekness is really a control issue. And a control issue is always a faith issue. The question is, “Do I trust God enough, that he’s going to make things right and work things out in my life if I walk according to his ways and his will?” Meekness is being strong enough to surrender to God’s will and God’s rule in your life. And if you’ll do that, you’ll be in a position to inherit everything God wants to give you.
It’s not a matter of us being committed to doing certain things for God; it’s a matter of us surrendering to him, giving him control of our lives, and allowing him to set the agenda for what he wants to do through us.
It’s not about you being in control and you deciding what you’re going to do for him. It’s about you surrendering control of your life to him, and allowing him to choose what he’d like to accomplish through you. That requires meekness.