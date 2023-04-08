There is something unmistakable and soul-shaking about Jimi Hendrix’s guitar playing on songs such as “Purple Haze.”
His music lives on more than half a century after his untimely death.
I remember back in the 1970s it was not unusual to see graffiti that said, “Hendrix lives.”
While I never had the opportunity to interview anyone who spray-painted that message on a wall or sidewalk, I have always understood it to be a tribute to the enduring legacy of his music. It’s not that Hendrix himself lives in the most literal sense, in other words, but that his music lives on — and he lives on in his music.
Every year as Easter arrives I seem to encounter someone either in person, or social media, or in other media who espouses some version of what I have come to call “the Hendrix Theory of the Resurrection” in regards to the resurrection of Jesus. This theory holds that what is important about the resurrection of Jesus is that the movement he started in his own ministry lives on in the ministry of his disciples after his death.
I probably am not going to convince anyone by way of this column about matters of this much importance, but let me just be clear that the writings of the New Testament have something very different in mind when they speak of resurrection. What is being proclaimed when the Gospel writers, and Paul in his letters, speak of the resurrection of Jesus is that Jesus was dead — truly dead — and returned fully to life.
The New Testament message is that Jesus has died and been raised to new life, and that those who are “in Him” (to use the preferred phrase of Paul) are able to share in that resurrection. Death, in other words, does not have the final say.
So resurrection is far more than a metaphor for the New Testament writers.
That being said, it’s certainly not less than a metaphor.
The letter Paul wrote to the Philippians talks about the power of Jesus’ resurrection being a presently available power for Paul in his own life. And Paul by extension makes clear that the same power is available to all who trust in Jesus for salvation: In fact it’s a core aspect of that salvation.
Paul tells the Philippian Church his goal and expectation is “that I may know Him, and the power of his resurrection.”
That power is not only the power to share in literal resurrection and experience eternal life because of what Jesus has done, but also a power in the present moment to experience newness in the midst of circumstances that seem bent toward death rather than life.
This power is available for a mending of a torn social fabric, a restoration of genuine community, reconciliation in families and friendships, comfort amid sorrow, and the abiding miracle of love.
Not all miracles look like miracles at the time.
But Easter is an opportunity to reflect on the Ultimate Miracle and also all the miracles that can flow from it.
