“Poor is he who works with a negligent hand, but the hand of the diligent makes rich.” Proverbs 10:4
Many times I have quoted something said by Adlai Stevenson years ago: “On the plains of hesitation lie the blackened bones of countless millions who at the dawn of victory lay down to rest, and in resting died.”
I also used it in this column this past year. I mention it now because I’m writing this column on July 15. What is significant about July 15 this year? Because it is the first time, in my memory, that the deadline for filing your personal income taxes is July 15 instead of April 15.
One of many things that my wife has taught me is to plan ahead. She will even ask before we order in a restaurant, “Are we going to have desert?” If I say “yes” or “if you want to” that determines what she orders for her meal because she wants to leave room for desert. She likes to plan ahead.
So do I. In everything in my life that I can think of, except for doing my taxes. I must admit that often on April 14, even though I would have a professional prepare my taxes, I would have a stomach ache that evening just thinking about sending the taxes on the 15th. I don’t like to think that I am a procrastinator, but in this area of my life I am. Today, at some point before this evening, I will file my taxes electronically.
And because I don’t like to be late and I plan ahead in every other way, it can be frustrating for me when people are late for appointments. On a rare occasion, and I do mean rare, there can be emergencies. But 99.9% of the time it is just because people do not plan well. You probably know the names of people that you can always count on to be late for the church service. In my ministry in New York I could usually count on one family coming in after the entire song service almost every week. Procrastination.
The Bible has a lot to say about procrastination. Matthew 25 contains the parable of the 10 virgins waiting for the bridegroom. Five were wise enough to have extra oil for their lamps while five did not. They did not get to go in to the wedding. Jesus said, “You too, be ready; for the Son of Man is coming at an hour that you do not expect.” (Luke 12:40)
If I fail to file my taxes on time my life will not come to an end. I may have to pay a penalty but life will go on and the next time I will be encouraged to file them on time. But there is something far more serious than failing to file our taxes on time.
Many people do not realize that failing in another area of life has consequences far, far beyond a penalty from the IRS. When we fail to prepare for eternity we won’t get a slap on the wrist, or a financial penalty. Failing to prepare for the life to come means that we have chosen to fail.
In Matthew, chapter 25, Jesus said to those on His right, “Come, you who are blessed of My Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world.” When they asked why, Jesus said they had fed the hungry, given a drink of water to the thirsty, extended an invitation to the stranger and clothed the naked.
In other words, they had practiced the type of faith that He spoke of throughout the Gospels. But He also said to those that were heartless toward others and stingy, “Depart from Me, accursed ones, into the eternal fire which has been prepared for the devil and his angels.”
Being prepared makes a serious difference. Prepare for a test; fine. Prepare for a job interview? Sure. Prepare for guests coming? Great. But none of these compares to being prepared to meet our Savior when He returns. How about you? Are you prepared?
Someone said, “I love deadlines. I love the whooshing noise they make as they go by.” That’s funny. But there is nothing funny about missing being with our Lord for all of eternity. Don’t procrastinate.
And next year I promise I will file my taxes before July 15th!
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church pastor.