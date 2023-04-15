When my maternal grandmother was in her early 90s she could still bend over and place her palms on the floor.
She was proud of being able to do that — justly so, I would say — and would gladly demonstrate for visitors to her home if she wished. And she loved to delight all of the grandchildren with what amounted to a really high-level party trick.
Speaking of party tricks, my late brother-in-law Allen could determine after one sip of coffee whether it was regular or decaffeinated.
While I have heard from others that they had the same talent, I have never seen anyone other than Allen prove it in a blind taste test. And he proved it again and again before my very eyes.
I once mixed lemonade, chocolate milk, tomato juice and vinegar in more or less equal parts, and then drank it.
Actually I’m not sure I should call that a talent. Honestly I’m a bit embarrassed by the fact all these decades later.
But I was in my late teens at the time. And there was a talent show. And everybody who was going to be at the talent show had already heard me sing every song I knew on multiple occasions.
So it seemed like singing wasn’t going to seem like much of a performance for that occasion.
So I mixed the drink and consumed about 16 ounces of it.
And no, I didn’t get sick afterward.
OK, so maybe it is a talent after all.
But doesn’t everyone know somebody who has some kind of offbeat talent or party trick like this?
And beyond that, don’t we all have some kind of hidden talent that we might keep to ourselves because it’s ... well, akin to mixing completely incompatible beverages and then drinking it as if it belonged together?
Maybe we should loosen up a bit and let ourselves entertain one another with these quirks and unusual abilities.
It seems there was a time when people were more generous with these parts of themselves.
Or maybe not.
I know sometimes I’m as guilty as the next guy of imagining the old days were better than they really were.
But have you noticed how much better the television shows were back in the day?
Have you noticed how much better the songs used to be?
Do you remember the late 1970s Steelers?
We enjoyed good music and had good times doing simple things.
We also found ways to amuse ourselves, and each other, that were harmless enough even if they occasionally were a bit strange.
Or perhaps we were just easily amused.
When I think about how irritable all of us seem to be anymore, though, it occurs to me it might do us some good to be somewhat more easily amused.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.