The stories of numerous heroic women are featured in the pages of the Bible. Their examples have inspired men and women of faith throughout the centuries.
Dr. Zoena Rothermel was born in 1882. She grew up in a poor family and had to work hard so she could get a college education. While in college she became convicted by the desperate need for medical missionaries in India. She earned her medical degree and started practicing in this country in preparation for service in India.
While working in Akron, Ohio, she met Sterling Rothermel, a young minister from Cleveland. A romance developed but she let him know that she was going to India with or without him. They married in 1913 and set sail for India the following year.
They were put in charge of a mission station in northern India. The mission had been there for 20 years but there had been almost no conversions among the Hindus or Muslims. The Rothermels threw their combined talents and passion into the work and finally began to see some fruit of their labors.
Satan must have been concerned about losing his domination of the area because he began to bombard them with a series of heartaches. Perhaps the most painful was the death of their 4-year-old son, Charles. He fell ill with diphtheria but the nearest hospital was over 60 miles away. Dr. Rothermel did what she could but Charles died before the slow-moving train reached its destination.
The Rothermels came back to America on their first furlough in 1922. As they were preparing to return to India, a friend asked Zoena if there was anything special she could do to help out. Zoena slipped off her engagement ring and said, “Take this ring, sell it, and send the money to us for the starving people of India.”
This story of her sacrificial spirit was told and retold in the following months. Sacrificial gifts pored in from around the country from Christians whose hearts had been touched. This growing circle of supporters became known as the “Rothermel Ring.”
In 1928 Sterling became seriously ill and died, leaving Zoena and their two remaining children, Charles and Jean. Other women may have gathered their children and headed home. But not Zoena. She put them in a boarding school and returned to the mission station to carry on the work alone. Seven months later she received a telegram informing her that Charles had been killed in an accident.
But Satan could not break the spirit of this remarkable woman of faith. For 36 years following her husband’s death, she continued their work in India. Her courageous example inspired others like Dolly Chitwood to the join the work in India.
When Dr. Rothermel went home to be with the Lord, I can imagine Jesus greeting her with these words: “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
Ronnie Woolard is a professor at Mid-Atlantic Christian University.