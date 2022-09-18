No, “Barbarian” isn’t an updated Conan movie. Nor is it about takeover moneymen at the gates of Nabisco.
It’s actually a new horror flick.
“Barbarian” has a scary pedigree — backed by the executive producer of “The Ring” and “The Grudge,” by the producer of “It.” Those movies gave us chills, so we can expect more of the same here, right?
Well, maybe.
Here is a tale of a young woman named Tess (Georgina Campbell) who rents an Airbnb only to find that, due to a mix-up, it is already rented to some guy named Keith (Bill Skarsgård). We’ve all heard stories like that — the basis for cautionary tales or traveling salesman jokes.
But you’ve guessed it: Against her better judgment, Tess accepts the guy’s invitation to spend the night. After all, it’s late, she has no other place to stay and this is in the middle of a sketchy neighborhood.
This is where the audience begins to question her judgment — like those admonitions of “Stay out of the attic” or “Don’t go in the basement.” Yes, you know what to expect. You knew you were watching a horror movie, didn’t you?
She hears someone come into her room at night, goes exploring the house, tiptoes down the basement steps, hears Keith’s voice calling to her: “Help me!”
As the studio promotion warns, she “soon discovers that there is much more to be afraid of in the house than the other house guest.”
Too bad Tess didn’t see the movie’s trailer, which warns: “Some stay for a night. Some stay for a week. Some never leave.”
Writer-director Zach Cregger (“Miss March”) doesn’t seem like such a scary guy. He started off as a member of the comedy troupe The Whitest Kids U Know. But with “Barbarian” he takes a stroll on the dark side.
In addition to Cregger’s wife Sarah Paxton (“The Last House on the Left”), you also will encounter Justin Long (“Live Free or Die Hard”) and Kate Boswell (“Straw Dogs”) in “Barbarian.” Cregger himself even pops up in a cameo.
This frightfest is rated R for nudity, language, disturbing material, some strong violence and gore — everything you want in a modern horror movie.
As Rotten Tomatoes puts it: “Rental homes are scary; let’s just admit that. Staying at someone else’s home, not knowing what they’re hiding, can give you goosebumps. At least, that’s what ‘Barbarian’ is counting on.”
Only problem is that these twists and turns and tropes all seem too predictable. As the “Scream” movie(s) reminded us, the horror genre has been codified with its own rules. Too bad “Barbarian” is not more of a rule breaker.