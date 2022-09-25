pearl is a preququel to "X"

If you saw “X,” the recent slasher film by Ti West, check out “Pearl: An X-traordinary Origin Story.” The prequel is currently playing in theaters

 Photo courtesy A24

If you saw “X,” the recent slasher film by Ti West, you will definitely want to see “Pearl: An X-traordinary Origin Story.” This prequel is currently playing in theaters.

Ti West shot the two movies back-to-back, both starring Mia Goth.


Shirrel Rhoades is a former executive with Marvel Entertainment, a writer, publisher, professor and filmmaker. He is from North Carolina and lives in Florida. Contact him at srhoades@aol.com.