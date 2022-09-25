If you saw “X,” the recent slasher film by Ti West, you will definitely want to see “Pearl: An X-traordinary Origin Story.” This prequel is currently playing in theaters.
Ti West shot the two movies back-to-back, both starring Mia Goth.
West is known for his horror flicks — “The House of the Devil,” “The Innkeepers,” and “The Sacrament” — among them.
In “X,” we met Maxine Minx (Goth), a porn actress whose crew goes to a Texas farm to film an X-rated movie titled — yes — “The Farmer’s Daughter.” There she encounters the elderly couple Pearl and Howard (Goth again and Stephen Ur). They are homicidal, we discover.
Well, as I said, “Pearl” is a prequel, a flashy technicolor look at how Pearl (Goth again) became a crazed killer. Kind of like Judy Garland goes off the yellow brick road.
In “Pearl,” we get the backstory of the monstrous villain of “X.” The girl aspires to be a movie star, but she’s trapped on the farm with her invalid father and ultra-devout mother. She prays, “Please, Lord, make me the biggest star the world has ever known.”
And she tells herself, “If only they would just die.”
Turns out, that can be arranged.
Pearl says that she just wants to be loved, but that she just does bad things.
This is a juicy role for Mia Goth. She has appeared in a total of six horror movies, qualifying her as a modern-day scream queen.
British-born Mia Gypsy Mello da Silva Goth began auditioning for films at 16, winning her first role in Lars von Trier’s “Nymphomaniac (Vol. II)” opposite Willem Dafoe. That was followed by a string of good roles, including “Suspiria” alongside Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swanson, and “High Life” with Robert Pattinson and Juliette Binoche.
She met her boyfriend/husband Shia LaBeouf while filming “Nymphomaniac (Vol. II).” The got married in Las Vegas by an Elvis impersonator, then denounced it as a publicity stunt, then later filed for divorce.
As for “Pearl,” Inverse.com says it’s “a movie that manages to out-perform the original in nearly every way.” And Parade Magazine calls it “a super-stylized shocker with a wild, freakishly compelling story about how mental illness and instability can turn almost anyone into a monster.”
Love or hate slasher films, Ti West takes them to new heights. But he does this solely due to his star and co-writer Mia Goth, whose terrific acting, mesmerizing monologues, and demented smile make this slow-burn horror film worth your while.
Goth and a gator in the same scene is what it’s all about.
Shirrel Rhoades is a former executive with Marvel Entertainment, a writer, publisher, professor and filmmaker. He is from North Carolina and lives in Florida. Contact him at srhoades@aol.com.
