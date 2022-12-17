...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
John White completed this watercolor drawing of native Algonquian people, “Indians Fishing,” in 1585-86.
Christmas holds a very important place on our yearly calendar. The hustle and bustle of visiting family members and the hunt for perfect gifts cause the holiday to seemingly span the entire month of December.
This very importance can make the idea that Christmas has not always been celebrated seem foreign to us. But prior to the arrival of Europeans, Christmas — because it was a Christian holiday — would not have been celebrated in this area or anywhere in the Americas.
Just because Christmas was not celebrated, does not mean that nothing was happening at this time among the Indigenous inhabitants of the Albemarle region. So, what might the American Indians of this region have been doing during this time of the year?
The Albemarle region of North Carolina was largely inhabited by Algonquians, an overarching linguistic grouping used to describe many different tribal groups that all spoke dialects of the Algonquian language.
Throughout most of the year many Algonquians lived in villages populated by longhouses, near the coast of North Carolina. Most of their subsistence over the course of the year relied on agriculture through the cultivation of what was known as the “three sisters” — corn, beans and squash — as well as fishing. While hunting supplemented their diet throughout the entire year, winter featured large-scale hunts.
During winter, it is likely that Carolina Algonquians would have left their larger villages near the coast and moved inland to smaller, temporary hunting camps where they could spend the season hunting the large herds of deer that likely roamed the region.
What we consider Christmastime would likely have been a time of preparation for and the beginning of the winter hunting season for the Carolina Algonquians. With the cooler weather of winter beginning to arrive and facing the move from the coast to inland hunting camps, the Algonquians would have had a number of tasks to take care of.
Winter clothing, if not already prepared, would have to be made or repaired. Upon arrival at the hunting camps, temporary shelters, smaller than the longhouses found in coastal villages, would need to be constructed to last the duration of the season.
Hunting was considered a man’s activity and during most of the year, required the careful stalking of would-be prey. During these larger-scale winter hunts, women and children played a more active role, helping to funnel groups of deer — usually through the making of loud noises — toward areas where the animals could be ambushed and killed by groups of men. This same effect could also be achieved by starting fires in the underbrush that flushed out various animals that may have been hiding.
Though they did not celebrate Christmas, this time of year was no less busy for the Carolina Algonquians who called this region home.
If you are interested in learning more about the Carolina Algonquians or the other Indigenous American groups who called the Albemarle region and North Carolina their home please visit our exhibit, “Guardians of the Land: Discovering Indigenous Americans” and our permanent exhibit “Our Story: Life in the Albemarle.”
Noah Edwards is an artifact collections assistant at Museum of the Albemarle.