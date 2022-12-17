Museum drawing of indians

John White completed this watercolor drawing of native Algonquian people, “Indians Fishing,” in 1585-86.

 Photo courtesy Museum of the Albemarle

Christmas holds a very important place on our yearly calendar. The hustle and bustle of visiting family members and the hunt for perfect gifts cause the holiday to seemingly span the entire month of December.

This very importance can make the idea that Christmas has not always been celebrated seem foreign to us. But prior to the arrival of Europeans, Christmas — because it was a Christian holiday — would not have been celebrated in this area or anywhere in the Americas.