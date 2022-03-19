When I decided to go to N.C. State, I was the most surprised of anyone. I had plans to leave North Carolina, to leave the South. Nothing could have convinced me more that a change in region would result in a change of attitude, of identity.
But I ended up at a very Southern school, studying the English language and the methods and magic of storytelling. The ability to tell a story well is a gift, and nowhere have I heard a better story than in eastern North Carolina. Y’all have a knack for talking and can make buying deodorant sound interesting.
Southern storytelling is distinct. It’s unashamed to ramble. It weaves and winds its way through oral histories and legends, connecting all the ears of the people it reaches. There is always a hint of an “I told you so.” There are 50 different stories crammed into one big tale.
When people come to the South to study the art of storytelling, they find that people who can tell you a good story are a dime a dozen. It is ingrained into the culture of who we are, who we are trying to be.
Memories of sitting around, listening to the deep drawls of the women around me spin legends out of thin air are the dearest moments I hold. The act of it, the art of it, is something that people say is being lost in a world tethered to social media and trends. Regional accents and dialects are fading all over the country, they proclaim. Video killed the radio star.
As we look globally, regional diversity is disappearing in the air of sameness. Small towns are blending together, raising the same strip malls, the same restaurants, the same big stores.
Local establishments, such as Museum of the Albemarle, are an ode to the quirks and kinks of this land we call home and the people it has cultivated. They naturally embrace the community around them and promote its wellbeing. Museums hold the artifacts of our story and weave the tale masterfully.
Abigail Pendergraft is a contributing writer for Museum of the Albemarle.