Howdy partners! Greetings from a baby boomer who grew up watching the 30-minute episodes of cowboy television shows. Did you know there were 16 top-rated western TV shows in late the 1950s into the early 1960s?
We liked the formats of the western series. The good guy or guys enter a town and discover a sad and tragic injustice. They seek out the truth, and in the last five minutes of the episode, and after a few words from our sponsors and conflicts, right the wrongs and ride out of town, heroes.
Who was that masked man? That was the question asked after the Lone Ranger mysteriously rode into the sunset.
So many of our early experiences and influences help form us. The museum is an important aspect of youth and lifelong learners’ education. The museum staff ride the ranges of history. We present past and current events through the museum’s programs and exhibits. This evidence of past stories, along with artifacts, reconstruct lives and events from the past to connect and inform us.
I’d like to encourage you to bring your family and friends to the museum. Younger generations get a better understanding of who we are through casual conversations and by examining and discussing how we lived. They are connecting with your living history to the past. Children and visitors, our audiences, can determine the effects of time and how changes are measured by society.
These personal tours may be filled with your stories, fun, and some tribulations from the many crises we have experienced in the recent past. By remembering and relating, we give others a window into our lives. It’s an impressive and effective method for teaching cultural history from a personal perspective.
We are celebrating the 50th birthday of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources this year. The museum will host local Native American tribes on June 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate our new exhibit, “Guardians of the Land: Discovering Indigenous Americans.” Please join us.
Museum of the Albemarle is one of the many diverse offerings of NCDNCR and is the northeastern branch of the North Carolina History Museum Division. The department consists of aquariums, historic sites, maritime history museums, and state parks. Please put us in your travel plans for the summer.
Thank you for being so supportive of the museum. Please let us know how we can help make your visits to the museum more enjoyable and educational!
Happy Trails to you until we meet again!
Don Pendergraft is director of Regional Museums.