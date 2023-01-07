With Eureka Lodge No. 317 recently concluding its sesquicentennial festivities, the following is a brief selection of celebrations, commemorations, and other such occasions that transpired during the lodge’s prior anniversary years.
In 1922, the Elizabeth City brethren convened in grand style to celebrate their semicentennial. The big golden jubilee event was arranged to commend both the lodge itself as well as two distinguished Masons who were instrumental to Eureka’s founding. During their 50th anniversary the lodge “celebrated …Thursday evening, April 20, with a dinner in honor of their first initiate and their first Worshipful Master.”
Reported in the April 21st issue of the Independent, the lodge put on an elaborately planned and festive dinner in partial recognition of Worshipful Brothers Samuel E. Overby and Charles H. Robinson. The former brother served as the lodge’s charter Master, in both 1872 and 1873, while the latter would ascend to that station in 1884. At the time Brother Robinson joined the lodge, which was still under dispensation, Eureka counted fewer than two dozen members. Fifty years later, there were nearly 200 Masons on the lodge’s rolls.
In late 1957, during the lodge’s 85th anniversary year, Eureka consecrated its new Masonic Temple Hall with a ceremonial cornerstone laying. Most Worshipful Grand Master Charles A. Harris attended the special Oct. 15th event alongside Grand Secretary Wilbur L. McIver and Oxford Orphanage Superintendent Alan DeLeon Gray. The Eureka Brethren continue to meet at this two-story brick temple, located at the corner of South Hughes Boulevard and West Church Street, having moved from their former Masonic Hall at 112 South Poindexter Street.
Captain Joel F. Van Sant III is best remembered as the “Father of the Moth Boat.” In 1929, he designed and built the sleek little craft with the help of Ernest Sanders and Harry O’Neal at the Elizabeth City Shipyard. Captain Van Sant was a Mason, too, hailing from Tuckerton Lodge, No. 4, in Tuckerton, New Jersey.
Captain Van Sant, having passed on Nov. 30, 1967, was laid to rest in New Hollywood Cemetery on Dec. 3 of that year. Eureka’s lodge minutes for that day show that an “emergent communication had been called for the purpose of conducting the funeral of Bro. Joel Van Sant….” The lodge performed these rites as a courtesy to Brother Van Sant, he being a resident Mason, on the lodge’s 95th anniversary.
In 1972, Eureka Lodge jubilantly celebrated its centennial year. The Elizabeth City Lodge had earnestly endured an entire century, its longevity far surpassing any of its predecessors (a record that, to this day, has remained unbroken.) In similar fashion to their semi-centennial 50 years prior, the Eureka Brethren gathered to celebrate with a special anniversary dinner.
Commemorated on Dec. 15, 1972, Eureka Lodge’s centennial dinner included an appearance by Most Worshipful Grand Master Berl M. Kahn, who presented 25- and 50-year service awards to more than 40 Eureka members in recognition of their dedication to the Masonic Fraternity. Master of the lodge, Charles F. McNaughton Jr., attended the festivities as a distinguished guest of honor, and Past Worthy Grand Patron Samuel. A. McPherson Jr. gave the invocation. Accordingly, Elizabeth City Mayor John H. Bell Jr. proclaimed Dec. 3, 1972, to be “Eureka Lodge No. 317 A. F. & A. M. Day.”
Paul Vincent is a staff contributing researcher and writer at Museum of the Albemarle.