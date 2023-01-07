Museum-Eureka Lodge pin

Shown is Eureka Lodge No. 317’s commemorative 150th anniversary lapel pin.

 Photo courtesy Eureka Lodge No. 317

With Eureka Lodge No. 317 recently concluding its sesquicentennial festivities, the following is a brief selection of celebrations, commemorations, and other such occasions that transpired during the lodge’s prior anniversary years.

In 1922, the Elizabeth City brethren convened in grand style to celebrate their semicentennial. The big golden jubilee event was arranged to commend both the lodge itself as well as two distinguished Masons who were instrumental to Eureka’s founding. During their 50th anniversary the lodge “celebrated …Thursday evening, April 20, with a dinner in honor of their first initiate and their first Worshipful Master.”