Old Trap store

The Old Trap Store is shown in Camden County around 1895. Country stores have long been a vital part of the cultural and financial fabric of local communities in the Albemarle area.

 Photo courtesy Museum of the Albemarle

They first came to be in the Colonial era, serving as a source of goods for people who lived far away from towns and cities. More importantly, they played a significant role in nurturing trade relationships among isolated farm households.