Throughout the history of our region, country stores have been a vital part of the cultural and financial fabric of our communities.
They first came to be in the Colonial era, serving as a source of goods for people who lived far away from towns and cities. More importantly, they played a significant role in nurturing trade relationships among isolated farm households.
Early mariners brought rum and sugar back from the Caribbean to the Albemarle region and used it to barter with store owners. This provided libations for customers as they told stories around pot-bellied stoves.
Many owners of country stores started as roving peddlers, only establishing permanent store locations once they had accumulated enough inventory and laid stakes to a strategic plot of land, usually at a crossroad.
It was a hard-scrabble lifestyle. Most store owners found it necessary to barter their products for food or to sell on credit to their cash-starved rural patrons. To obtain their wares, store owners went on annual buying excursions to nearby cities. These were time-consuming trips, sometimes taking longer than six weeks.
Country stores were of particular importance to the economy in the post–Civil War South. In the regional systems of sharecropping and widespread tenant farming, the number of country stores grew remarkably. The storekeeper played a pivotal role, providing seasonal credit that helped families obtain supplies and goods year round.
The expansion of railroads in the late 19th century meant that buying trips became more convenient and regular. Store owners learned that if they purchased their merchandise from the growing number of traveling salesmen and “drummers” (wholesalers’ agents), they never had to leave home at all.
By the early 20th century, up-and-coming mail-order houses, chain department stores and specialty outlets began to make general stores nonessential. However, a few are still around, mostly as “convenience stores.”
To this day, few establishments can create the sense of nostalgia among old-timers like the country store. It’s a sentiment that helps confirm the country store, alongside the school, church and courthouse, as a central point of community life in rural, small-town America.
The photo accompanying this column is of the Old Trap Store in Camden taken around 1895. According to Camden County, “The ‘Trap’ first appeared in Camden records after the Revolutionary War and is said to have been given the name by local women who became irate when their husbands stayed too long at a grogshop (store) on their way to and from the windmill on the river.” Folklore has it that in Old Trap, “If you bait it with whiskey he’ll be caught in the old trap every time.”
Museum of the Albemarle and the Elizabeth City Foundation are sponsoring an art competition called “Crossroads: Country Stores in the Albemarle Region” for local students in grades 4-12 as well as area college and university students.
The competition is open to students who are attending either public, private, parochial or home schools, community colleges or universities in the 13 counties served by Museum of the Albemarle: Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hertford, Hyde, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington.
Students may submit their original artwork depicting a rural store or an abandoned country store that is — or was — vital to the cultural and economic life of their community. For artwork specifications and prize information, please visit our website at: www.museumofthealbemarle.com
The deadline to submit entries is 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. No late entries will be accepted. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. Entries will be on display through March 8, during our display of the Smithsonian traveling exhibit, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America.”
For more information, contact Lori Meads, education chief at Museum of the Albemarle at (252) 331-4054 or email her at lori.meads@ncdcr.gov.
Barbara Putnam is operations manager at Museum of the Albemarle.