Have you ever wondered about the history of Elizabeth City’s Potato Festival? With this year’s festival just a few months away, I thought I’d pass on a thing or two about how it came to be celebrated in Elizabeth City.

The North Carolina Potato Festival is an annual tradition in northeastern North Carolina that celebrates one of the region’s most important crops — spuds! Beginning around 1940, Elizabeth City celebrated the harvest of the starchy, delectable potato crop by holding a festival at harvest time, when farmers took their yield to buyers.