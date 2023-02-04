Pool portrait

Thanks to the generosity of donors, conservation of the Gaston Pool portrait is scheduled to begin in March. The oil painting of Pool (1851-52), son of John and Narcissa Sawyer Pool, is believed to have been painted by artist Leopold Paul Unger while he traveled through the Albemarle in the 1850s.

 Photo courtesy Museum of the Albemarle

Last summer, Director of Regional Museums Don Pendergraft introduced the story of a portrait painting and its long journey back to Elizabeth City. We can now happily report that with the generosity of local community members, Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle is able to conserve the painting! All of us at Museum of the Albemarle sincerely thank you for your support.

