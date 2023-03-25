...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
W.M. Vanderweyde took this photograph of William Sydney Porter, better known as O. Henry, in 1909, a year before his death of complications from cirrhosis of the liver and diabetes. Porter, who was born in Greensboro in 1862, was buried in Asheville.
If you recognize the name O. Henry, let me clarify that this will not be an homage to the candy bar with the similar name.
But to add a fun fact: there is no credible documentation of who invented the Oh Henry candy bar. One story has it that it was created by the Williamson Candy Company of Chicago in 1920. Another is that Thomas Henry, manager of Peerless Candy Co., invented the Tom Henry Bar in the late 1910s and sold it to Williamson.
Unfortunately, I don’t eat a lot of Oh Henry bars, but I have read a decent number of O. Henry short stories penned by a Tar Heel native named William Sydney Porter.
Porter was born on Sept. 11, 1862, in Greensboro. He led an everyday life, writing short pieces for local newspapers and developing his talent as a cartoonist, until things changed dramatically for him in 1896.
Porter was indicted for fraud in connection with his work for the First National Bank of Austin, Texas, where he previously had worked in 1895. He was tried, convicted, and sentenced to five years in prison, serving his time in the Ohio Penitentiary in Columbus Ohio. After serving more than three years, he was released on good behavior.
Porter continued his writing, and his first short story was published in 1898. To conceal his identity and imprisonment from his publishers, Porter wrote under several pseudonyms before settling on the now infamous and well-known name, O. Henry.
Porter produced more than 380 short stories, sometimes at a rate of one a week. It has often been suggested that he could have written better stories if he had tried harder, taken himself and his writing more seriously, and had more self-discipline.
Some common themes throughout his works are deception, mistaken identity, the after-effects of coincidences, the nature of fate, and difficulties with love or between lovers. He’s famous for the surprise endings to many of his stories and for keeping readers in suspense sometimes until the very last sentence.
This is evident in his well-known story, “The Gift of the Magi,” which centers on a poor couple struggling to buy Christmas gifts for one another. The story’s point is to show the reader how far people are willing to go to accomplish something as small as giving another a gift. The story’s narrator compares the couple’s sacrificial offerings of love to that of the Biblical Magi.
Is it ironic or just ridiculous that the wife in the story cut off all her hair to afford a pocket watch for her husband, who gave her a set of combs for her long, beautiful hair? Even in their destitute situation, they still wanted to get a gift for one another at Christmas.
O. Henry left an indelible mark on the world of American literature. His most prolific writing period started in 1902, and while devoted readers adored his wit, characterizations, and plot twists, his work was often assailed by critics. He didn’t let the criticism stop him, however.
O. Henry was a heavy drinker; by 1908, his health had deteriorated and on June 5, 1910, Porter died. His last work, “Dream,” a short story intended for publication in The Cosmopolitan magazine, was left incomplete at the time of his death. It’s a haunting piece of fiction.
O. Henry said he wanted to write something that showed his commitment to honest storytelling. He accomplished that goal time and again if his loyal readers are anything to go by.
Rebecca Stiles is an administrative assistant at Museum of the Albemarle.