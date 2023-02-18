clarence Sanders

Clarence Sanders, who died last year, was one of the early charter members and presidents of the Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle. He used his mind and hands to help build the dream that became Museum of the Albemarle.

 Photo courtesy Museum of the Albemarle

When you imagine the world as a child, you do so with the wonder of myths, legends and possibilities. Few adults are able to retain the freshness of imagination long after the myths and legends have evaporated.

When I met Clarence Sanders in the fall of 1993 it was at the original Museum of the Albemarle on U.S. Highway 17 South. I felt like a way-faring stranger, newly arrived, and starting a career as an exhibit designer in the small museum converted from a former North Carolina Highway Patrol station.