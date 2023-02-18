...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS
Clarence Sanders, who died last year, was one of the early charter members and presidents of the Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle. He used his mind and hands to help build the dream that became Museum of the Albemarle.
When you imagine the world as a child, you do so with the wonder of myths, legends and possibilities. Few adults are able to retain the freshness of imagination long after the myths and legends have evaporated.
When I met Clarence Sanders in the fall of 1993 it was at the original Museum of the Albemarle on U.S. Highway 17 South. I felt like a way-faring stranger, newly arrived, and starting a career as an exhibit designer in the small museum converted from a former North Carolina Highway Patrol station.
We met accidently. Clarence had dropped in to the museum and had stopped in the gallery. I assumed he was a visitor and casually approached him with, “Welcome to the museum.”
He was gazing into a small diorama of early indigenous hunters engaged with a large tusked, wooly mammoth. His expression was expectant as if the scene was about to commence.
I asked if he liked the diorama, artfully designed, and made with precision and creative flair in the deadly duel for survival.
He replied in an unassuming tone, “yes, very much so.” Then added, “I made them.”
I got to know Clarence and called on him for many favors when we producing exhibits over the years. We shared similar backgrounds in sculpture — his in realism and mine in representational sculpture. Our styles were in different disciplines, but the foundations and fundamentals of sculpting were the same.
Clarence had a way of making you feel welcome, was a natural teacher and leader. He talked and you learned without knowing you had absorbed the knowledge. He was humble and never raised his voice. He was a calm, inciteful and inquisitive man.
Thank you, Clarence for your imagination and steadfast vision!