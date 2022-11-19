Museum-back to 1970s
Photo courtesy Museum of the Albemarle

Museum of the Albemarle is going retro for Christmas with a “Back to 1970s Christmas.” The decade of the 1970s has often been called “The Me Decade.” Anti-war protests and the fight for equal rights continued while individuality and self-expression were brought to the forefront.

At our annual Holiday Open House, visitors entering the museum can take a photo in front of a 1970s disco ball-themed Christmas tree. To get into the spirit of the theme even more, come dressed in 1970s attire, bell-bottom pants, earthy colors, leisure suits, and — let’s not forget — big hair.