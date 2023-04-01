...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph
expected. Winds may briefly gust to as high as 50 mph this
afternoon into this evening.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and eastern and
southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Saturday to midnight EDT Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Thomas A. Sykes, who was born into slavery in Pasquotank County in 1835, was among the 15 Blacks elected to the N.C. House of Representatives in 1868 under the state’s new Reconstruction-era Constitution.
When the North Carolina General Assembly convened in November 1868, it featured something unprecedented in the state’s history: Black legislators. The state’s new Reconstruction-era Constitution brought democracy to African American men previously denied the right to hold political office.
Among the 15 Black members of the House of Representatives was Thomas A. Sykes, who had been born into slavery around 1835 in Pasquotank County. An article in the Washington, D.C., National Republican, recounted how he learned to read:
“While a slave, a little girl one Sunday asked him to get her a watermelon. He proposed that she should teach him the alphabet, and he would pay her a six-pence for her services. After toiling through that summer Sunday afternoon, at night he found himself master of those magical letters. The shop where he worked as a cabinet-maker was near his master’s house. Through a hole in the shop that he made by punching out a knot he could command a view of his master sitting at his meals. With one eye on the knot-hole and the other on his book he prosecuted his early studies.”
After emancipation, Sykes quickly rose to prominence in his community. He was elected in 1868 to represent Pasquotank County as a Republican in the N.C. House of Representatives, where he was assigned seats on four committees. Sykes was re-elected in 1870, the same year Republicans lost their majorities in the legislature due to scandals and a wave of terror from the Ku Klux Klan. Consequently, he was one of only two Black representatives to serve on more than one committee in the 1870-72 assembly.
During his time in the House, Sykes experienced legislative victories and defeats. His bill to protect the rights of citizens traveling in public conveyances failed to pass, while his resolution to use proceeds from the sale of public lands to support “general educational purposes in the South” was adopted.
Sykes’ most consequential votes were to ratify the 14th and 15th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution. In reporting his vote for the latter, the Wilmington Journal said: “Mr. Sykes said he was once a slave and now a freeman, and he felt called upon to vote for the amendment giving suffrage to all men in the United States. He desired to see every man have the right to hold office, in New York as well as in North Carolina, and when love of the government came, he would let general amnesty come with it.”
After Sykes’ second term ended, he served as a delegate to the 1872 Republican National Convention and was appointed secretary of North Carolina’s delegation. However, for reasons unknown, he left his native state later that year and settled in Tennessee. There his public service continued, which included a term in the Tennessee General Assembly.
To learn more about the struggle that newly freed African Americans faced to maintain their freedom in Reconstruction-era North Carolina, visit the Museum of the Albemarle’s newest exhibit, “Freedom! A Promise Disrupted: North Carolina, 1862-1901,” on loan from the North Carolina Museum of History. The exhibit opened today.
Noah Janis is a museum educator at Museum of the Albemarle