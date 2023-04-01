Thomas Sykes

Thomas A. Sykes, who was born into slavery in Pasquotank County in 1835, was among the 15 Blacks elected to the N.C. House of Representatives in 1868 under the state’s new Reconstruction-era Constitution.

 Photo courtesy Tennessee State Library & Archives

When the North Carolina General Assembly convened in November 1868, it featured something unprecedented in the state’s history: Black legislators. The state’s new Reconstruction-era Constitution brought democracy to African American men previously denied the right to hold political office.

Among the 15 Black members of the House of Representatives was Thomas A. Sykes, who had been born into slavery around 1835 in Pasquotank County. An article in the Washington, D.C., National Republican, recounted how he learned to read: