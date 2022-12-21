Albemarle Neighbor-Tooley

Janet Klein, a local actress with Encore Theatre Company, portrays Elizabeth Tooley during the Elizabeth City Historic Neighborhood Association's annual Ghost Walk. Tooley and her husband Adam sold 50 acres of land at the narrows of the Pasquotank River to establish the town of Reding, later renamed Elizabeth City. The city is likely named for her.

 Photo courtesy ECHNA

The woman for whom Elizabeth City was named, Elizabeth Taylor Relfe Tooley, is a shadowy figure in local history.

Elizabeth and her second husband, wealthy planter Adam Tooley, sold the land at the narrows of the Pasquotank River to form the town that became Elizabeth City. This property included an established tavern at the foot of what is now Fearing Street.