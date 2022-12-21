...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and eastern and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 10 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could briefly gust higher with the
cold frontal passage in the morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Janet Klein, a local actress with Encore Theatre Company, portrays Elizabeth Tooley during the Elizabeth City Historic Neighborhood Association's annual Ghost Walk. Tooley and her husband Adam sold 50 acres of land at the narrows of the Pasquotank River to establish the town of Reding, later renamed Elizabeth City. The city is likely named for her.
The woman for whom Elizabeth City was named, Elizabeth Taylor Relfe Tooley, is a shadowy figure in local history.
Elizabeth and her second husband, wealthy planter Adam Tooley, sold the land at the narrows of the Pasquotank River to form the town that became Elizabeth City. This property included an established tavern at the foot of what is now Fearing Street.
Over time, a persistent myth formed that Elizabeth herself ran this establishment — a bawdy barmaid, serving swill to sailors in port. As is often the case, the truth is something more subtle.
Elizabeth Taylor Relfe Tooley was born in 1773 to William and Mary Nash Taylor. Elizabeth inherited from her father a 205-acre plantation known as The Narrows, as it was located on the western shore of the narrowest part of the Pasquotank River. William Taylor’s will, dated Dec. 30, 1772, can be found in the Pasquotank County records.
In September 1789, at age 16, Elizabeth married Nathan Relfe, one of Pasquotank County’s most prominent farmers. They resided in the Flatty Creek area, in the southern part of the county. Widowed a year later, the 17-year-old inherited a lucrative estate from her husband, including a schooner that was involved in trade with the West Indies.
Elizabeth then married Adam Tooley, a wealthy plantation owner who hailed from Princess Anne County, Virginia.
In 1793, the North Carolina General Assembly, meeting at Fayetteville, passed an act for the establishment of a town at the narrows of the Pasquotank River, to be known as Reding.
The following year, Adam and Elizabeth Tooley sold 50 acres of land at the narrows of the Pasquotank River to establish the town of Reding. This property appears to be part of the plantation left to Elizabeth by her father, which included the aforementioned tavern, near the intersection of what are now Water and Fearing streets. They sold the tract for 500 pounds, or about $2,500.
In 1794 the legislature changed the name of the town from Reding to Elizabeth Town, most likely in homage to Elizabeth Tooley. There was a town in Tyrrell County named Elizabethtown, which created confusion, so, in 1801, an act of the General Assembly renamed the town Elizabeth City.
The barmaid myth originates from Elizabeth’s teenage widowhood. The 17-year-old was left with vast holdings, inherited from both her father and her late husband, Nathan Relfe. Of necessity, Elizabeth was required to oversee operation of the waterfront tavern for a time, having neither husband nor father to tend to her affairs.
High-born and wealthy, Elizabeth would not have rubbed shoulders with the tavern’s rough clientele. Rather, the teenager took on the mantle of businesswoman at a time when such activity was highly unusual. Far from being a barmaid, young Elizabeth Relfe displayed business acumen and courage when left on her own to safeguard the holdings that she had inherited.
The myth of Elizabeth Tooley as a barmaid took on a life of its own, as myths often do. But a closer look at the facts shows that this particular legend doesn’t hold water — or, in this case, ale.
Marjorie Berry is a public information specialist at Museum of the Albemarle.