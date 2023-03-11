...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS
Shown is an illustration of a typical homestead during the settlement of North Carolina, known in its early years as the “Rip Van Winkle State” and the “Valley of Humility Between Two Mountains of Conceit.” Life was slower, not as profitable, or as prestigious as it was in the state’s wealthy neighbors to the north and south, Virginia and South Carolina.
A popular joke by historians refers to North Carolina as “the valley of humility between two mountains of conceit.”
The comparison dates to the beginnings of the state. The dividing lines separating Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina were drawn after the British government took control in 1728 of land originally given to the eight English Lord Proprietors in 1663.
The Virginia and South Carolina colonies contained deep-water ports at Norfolk and Charleston, respectively, both of which promoted trans-Atlantic trade and prosperity. North Carolina’s coast, known as the “Graveyard of the Atlantic,” was treacherous; it featured barrier islands, shallow sounds and shifting shoals that prevented easy access to deep-draft vessels. North Carolina also did not have navigable rivers to provide trade access to the state’s piedmont and mountains areas.
Life in what was called the “Rip Van Winkle State” was slower, not as profitable, or as prestigious as it was in its wealthy neighbors to the north and south. The British Parliament proclaimed that the state had resources in naval stores and timber for ships but figured they were inconsequential.
Even early residents were called a derogatory name, “Tar Heels,” due to many going barefoot while doing the messy work around tar kilns producing pitch and tar from long-leaf pine tree forests prevalent throughout the state.
Those who came to live in early North Carolina migrated here from Virginia or South Carolina. They were in search of rich farmland and a haven from religious persecution. The Society of Friends, known as Quakers, and French Huguenots crossed the Atlantic to Virginia and slipped through the Dismal Swamp into the river country of northeastern North Carolina. Enslaved and indentured people made the journey in search of freedom from the tight grip of former owners, the Church of England, and the British colonial government.
Many came to Carolina to control their own destiny. The ideas that the early people formed in the remoteness and isolation of the state produced a resilient spirit, making them self-reliant, strong and willing to sacrifice for a shared future.
The people eventually overcame the early obstacles and turned the state from a work-in-progress into a strong and friendly place. As the first part of the official state toast says, “Here’s to the land of the long-leaf pine, a summer place where the sun doth shine, where the weak grow strong and the strong grow great, here’s to down home the Old North State.”
We are, as our state’s motto describes, people who are engaged with community, environment, education and commerce. Forward-thinking people, we have chosen “to be, rather than to seem.”
Museum of the Albemarle features many stories of early North Carolina. We invite you to visit the exhibit galleries, participate in programs, attend an event and become involved as a member. We are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to welcome you.
See you at the museum!
Don Pendergraft is director of Regional Museums at Museum of the Albemarle.