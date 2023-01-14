...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 2
The annual tradition of setting New Year’s resolutions has a long history. The Babylonians promised their gods at the beginning of a new year that “they would return borrowed objects and pay their debts.” The Romans began each year by making promises to the god Janus, for whom our month of January is named.
It’s the beginning of another year and the start of the annual tradition where people make New Year’s resolutions that they likely won’t follow through on once the new year begins.
When making a New Year’s resolution, a person resolves to change something about themselves; to accomplish a personal goal; or to improve something in their life. But where did this idea originate?
The Babylonians promised their gods at the beginning of a new year that “they would return borrowed objects and pay their debts.” The Romans began each year by making promises to the god Janus, for whom our month of January is named. Janus was the god of time but also of beginnings and endings. He was symbolized by two faces, so by beginning their year with a resolution, the Romans were looking to see if that resolution would make it until the end of the year. Many people still do this with the resolutions they set for themselves.
Resolutions also were important during the Middle Ages, when knights took “the peacock vow” at the end of the Christmas season to reaffirm their commitment to chivalry. During Rosh Hashanah, the Judaism New Year that culminates in Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, one takes time to reflect on one’s wrongdoings over the year and to seek and offer forgiveness.
No matter how many origins of resolutions there are, the overall theme is people reflecting over the entire year and trying to find ways to improve themselves or the quality of their life.
At the end of the Great Depression, many Americans formed New Year’s resolutions, and one can only imagine what those resolutions could’ve been for so many who suffered so much.
Many people now ponder the highs, but a lot dwell on the lows, which reminds me of this Mark Twain quote: “Twenty years from now, you will be more disappointed by the things you didn’t do than by the ones you did do. So, throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover.”
Each new year offers a fresh start. It offers a chance to set new goals for yourself, to overcome fears, conquer bad habits, improve your lifestyle and elevate your well-being.
People tend to overthink their resolutions, setting them so high that they become unreachable or never fulfilled. I’ve learned that setting resolutions, even one as small as losing those extra 10 pounds, can become very daunting. To lessen the burden of setting resolutions and never accomplishing them, set intentions, believe in them, and hope that they manifest into something great for you in the new year.
Despite the unknowable future, everyone should strive to be kinder to themselves because, with so much happening in the world, the number one rule is always to be kind to yourself. Alfred Tennyson said: “Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, ‘it will be happier.’” If there’s one resolution we all could try to set, it’s to try and find happiness where we can, or maybe set the intention to learn more this year.
Why not visit the museum and learn more about the Albemarle region? We’re open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We have a lot for everyone to look forward to in 2023!
Rebecca Stiles is the administrative assistant for the Museum of the Albemarle.