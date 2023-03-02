Wilbur Wright

Between 1900 and 1908, Wilbur and Orville Wright made six visits from their home in Dayton, Ohio, to Kitty Hawk, where they ultimately achieved manned flight. But it was Wilbur’s solo visit in September 1900 that may have been the most memorable.

 Getty Images

It was not unusual, in the first decade of the 20th century, to spot Wilbur and Orville Wright on the streets of Elizabeth City.

Reaching the remote sands of Kitty Hawk entailed traveling by train to Elizabeth City — where the Wright brothers would spend several days procuring supplies and lumber from local businesses — before hiring boat passage to the Outer Banks.