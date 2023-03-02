...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
Between 1900 and 1908, Wilbur and Orville Wright made six visits from their home in Dayton, Ohio, to Kitty Hawk, where they ultimately achieved manned flight. But it was Wilbur’s solo visit in September 1900 that may have been the most memorable.
It was not unusual, in the first decade of the 20th century, to spot Wilbur and Orville Wright on the streets of Elizabeth City.
Reaching the remote sands of Kitty Hawk entailed traveling by train to Elizabeth City — where the Wright brothers would spend several days procuring supplies and lumber from local businesses — before hiring boat passage to the Outer Banks.
Between 1900 and 1908, the Wrights made six trips from their home in Dayton, Ohio, to Kitty Hawk, where they ultimately achieved their goal of manned flight.
The first trip proved to be the most memorable.
Wilbur Wright made this first foray to Kitty Hawk on his own. Arriving in Elizabeth City on Sept. 8, 1900, Wilbur checked in to the Arlington Hotel on Water Street. He set about trying to find a boat captain to ferry him and his cargo across the water to his destination.
Several days passed before Wilbur was able to book passage on the flat-bottomed schooner Curlicue, piloted by Captain Israel Perry.
Wright’s departure from the wharf at Elizabeth City on Sept. 11, 1900, was the beginning of a two-day ordeal. He recorded these events in his diary:
“As (Israel’s schooner) was anchored about three miles down the river, we started in his skiff, which was loaded to the gunwales with three men, my heavy trunk, and lumber. The boat leaked badly, and frequently dipped water, but with my constant bailing we managed to reach the schooner in safety.”
Things didn’t improve once they reached the Curlicue.
“When I mounted the deck of the larger boat, I discovered at a glance that it was in worse condition if possible than the skiff. Her sails were rotten, the ropes badly worn, and the rudderpost half rotted off, and the cabin so dirty and vermin infected that I kept out of it from first to last.”
As night came on, the boat began to fight a strong headwind, which soon became a gale, and large waves began to toss the vessel and drive it toward the north shore.
Captain Perry steered the Curlicue around the point in an attempt to take refuge in the North River.
Wright’s dairy continues:
“In a severe gust the foresail was blown loose from the boom and fluttered to leeward with a terrible roar. The boy and I finally succeeded in taking it in, though it was rather dangerous work in the dark with the boat rolling so badly.”
Wright then recounts “…another roaring of the canvas as the mainsail also tore lose from the boom...” “The only chance was to make a straight run over the bar under nothing but the jib, so we took in the mainsail and let the boat swing around stern to the wind. This was a very dangerous maneuver under such a sea but was in some way accomplished without capsizing.”
The diary entry ends with a tongue-in-cheek comment on the captain’s hygiene:
“The waves were very high on the bar and broke over the stern very badly. Israel had been so long a stranger to the touch of water upon his skin that it affected him very much.”
Wilbur refused to eat the questionable food aboard the Curlicue, subsisting for 48 hours only on a small jar of jam that his sister had packed in his suitcase.
Thus, Wilbur Wright reached Kitty Hawk two days after he embarked from Elizabeth City, having neither eaten or slept — just thankful to have survived the journey.
Marjorie Berry is a public information specialist at Museum of the Albemarle.