They say women only glisten but I beg to differ. It was hot, mid-July and I was sweating. We had decided to go downtown and watch an outdoor movie.
Being honest, outside was the last place I wanted to be that night. Carrying my chair, the strap was digging into my shoulder — a hot blanket and a small cooler only added to my misery. We chose our spot, placed our evening “equipment” strategically, and I began to unpack our dinner.
The sun had gone down and there was a slight reprieve from the blazing light, but the humid air that makes it hard to catch your breath was still persistent. It’s the air that feels like a blanket wrapped around you, and as hard as you try, you can’t free yourself from it.
Families and couples had moved in all around us. There was a myriad of beautifully displayed townfolk. There were families with little ones who were oblivious to the heat, running and laughing, stopping by their blanket for a quick drink of cool water. Friends waving to others, motioning to a saved spot. And those on their first date, glancing sideways with a tender smile and a bit of caution, trying desperately to touch somehow without being obvious.
The movie started. “MY GIRL FRIDAY!!” A comedy from the 1940s starring Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell. One of my all-time favorites. I’m a sucker for “days gone by” and a hopeless romantic, so I was quite pleased by the choice.
I became so engrossed in the movie, I wasn’t even aware that the brutal blanket had begun to release its hold on me. An amazing breeze had started and as I took a deep breath, I realized that the air delivered a saving grace of some sort.
As I looked over, I realized that I had been so caught up in my selfish mindset that I had missed the moon rising over the river. The sight I saw took my breath away. This time, it was not because of the heat or the oppressiveness of the air.
The river water was as still as glass and the moon had given us all a mirror reflection of himself. It was as if Old Mr. Moon was enjoying his portrait and wanted us all there on the bank of the Pasquotank River to enjoy him, too.
As I pulled my gaze away from that picture and turned my head, I saw a truck driving down Water Street. There, attached to the truck bed, was a huge red, white and blue flag.
It hit me! I was living my dream. There I was, in a small river town in northeast North Carolina and that moment was as Americana as I would ever get. It was surreal and I didn’t want it to end.
I had loved Elizabeth City already but that night, I fell in love. There’s a big difference.
Falling in love, I took ownership. She became “my” little river town. I studied her history and learned of Nell Cropsey and the Wright brothers’ escapades here.
I learned of the segregation and how so many were doing their best to end the remnants of the destruction it caused.
I began to read the historical markers in the area and was fascinated by the history they contained. The Weapemeoc and Pasquotank Indians lived here and in the surrounding areas. This was their home, too.
Then we bought our house on Main Street. I learned about Ms. Addie Needham and her days in vaudeville. She was quite the character and sometimes when I’m here and it’s quiet and still I wonder what her voice sounded like and maybe if I listen very closely I might hear her say, “Hello, welcome to my home.”
The news today reads of closings across the United States. New York restaurants, owned by acclaimed chefs; stores that have been around for decades; and companies scrambling to rebrand before bankruptcy ruins. But here, here in our little river town, we can all do our part. We can offer each other hope. We can help our neighbor and we can come out stronger.
Our little town … she’s strong. She has survived fires and nor’easters. As William A. Griffin wrote in his master’s thesis at East Carolina University, “Ante-bellum Elizabeth City: The History of a Canal Town”: “Nature, it seems, had almost decreed that the location of Elizabeth City would become an important area.”
Antebellum Elizabeth City. Wonder what she was like? Strong, I’m sure. But this … this pandemic, it has come and it will go. And our little town, she will still be here with all of her antiquity and beauty. We just have to make sure we don’t miss Old Mr. Moon’s reflection.
Michele Adlon is co-owner, along with her daughter, of the Belcross Bakery Shoppe in Camden.