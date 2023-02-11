February may feel like a time that we are disconnected from our gardens. However, there is a decent amount that can be done in your garden and landscape to prepare it for the upcoming growing season.

February is a great time to prune certain plants. Trees and shrubs that bloom in the summer are best pruned this time of year, along with several evergreen shrubs and ornamental grasses. Plants that fall in this list include crape myrtles, butterfly bush, roses, nandina, boxwood, and pampas grass. It is important to know when your trees and shrubs bloom, so you can be sure to prune at the appropriate time. Early spring bloomers should not be pruned in the spring, stick to summer flowering shrubs.