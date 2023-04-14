Second-graders in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools learned about the lifecycles of chickens during a recent four-week 4-H Embryology program. As part of the program, students were able to look inside the egg and see the chicken embryo growing while the egg is being candled. Students also learned about the different steps of development and growth of the embryo during the 21-day incubation process.
Chirp chirp chirp. We all know that is the sound of a baby bird.
However, it’s also the sound that 2nd-graders in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools heard in their classrooms right before spring break. The ending of a four-week 4-H Embryology program always starts with lots of chirping and excitement for students.
This year 21 2nd-grade classrooms in ECPPS participated in the Pasquotank County 4-H School enrichment program that focuses on teaching lifecycles through the hatching of baby chickens. Students take on a role of caregiver for the eggs and chicks during the 25-day program.
The 2nd graders are responsible for monitoring incubator temperature and humidity level, and for turning the eggs three times a day. Students also are the caregivers for the chicks once they hatch, providing them food and water during the three to four days after they hatch and remain in the classroom.
I teach students three lessons about the process of incubating chickens. During these lessons students learn a wide variety of things about chickens and their eggs. Students learn about the parts of an egg and how it is formed. They are able to look inside the egg and see the chicken embryo growing while the egg is being candled. Students also learn about the different steps of development and growth of the embryo during the 21-day incubation process.
They also learn about the different names that chickens are called during their life as well as the lifecycle of a chicken. Students learn about the different breeds of chickens and how chickens all over the world look similar but can differ on everything from size and feather colors to the color of the eggs they produce.
Finally, students are taught basic care of chickens, including the requirements for general care during their first few weeks of life. Students are also allowed to ask questions about chickens and eggs to answer questions that they often have about chickens.
This is a wonderful experience for students to gain hands-on learning opportunities that many normally would not have. Being able to see and handle baby chickens is a treat for many of the students who normally would not get this type of opportunity.
If you have a 2nd-grade student who attends ECPPS I am sure you have heard all about their eggs and baby chicks. If you know a 2nd-grader in ECPPS, you should ask them about their most recent “EGGcellent” class project and about what the “Chicken Man” taught them. I am sure they have lots of great stories to tell.
For more information, contact the Pasquotank Cooperative Extension Center at 338-3954 or visit Pasquotank Cooperative Extension on the web at https://pasquotank.ces.ncsu.edu.
Mason Lawrence is 4-H agent with the Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension.