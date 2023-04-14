egg 1

Second-graders in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools learned about the lifecycles of chickens during a recent four-week 4-H Embryology program. As part of the program, students were able to look inside the egg and see the chicken embryo growing while the egg is being candled. Students also learned about the different steps of development and growth of the embryo during the 21-day incubation process.

 Photo courtesy NC Cooperative Extension

Chirp chirp chirp. We all know that is the sound of a baby bird.

However, it’s also the sound that 2nd-graders in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools heard in their classrooms right before spring break. The ending of a four-week 4-H Embryology program always starts with lots of chirping and excitement for students.