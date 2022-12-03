In the first of this series of columns on genetically engineered crops, I shared my personal experience observing the challenges farmers encounter controlling weeds in crops as well as the toll that certain insects have on corn.
With the advent of herbicide-tolerant and insect-tolerant crops, I saw these genetically engineered crops result in cleaner fields when it comes to weeds and higher corn yields because of reduced insect damage.
But as with any tool, whether it’s a circular saw or herbicide-resistant crop, if you do not want to have adverse consequences or less than desirable outcomes, you have to use the tool properly. Let’s look at the history of one herbicide and its herbicide-resistant trait.
Glyphosate is a non-selective, broad-spectrum, systemic, post-emergence herbicide that has been used extensively throughout the world. Since discovery of its herbicidal properties in 1971 and commercialization in 1974, glyphosate has been used extensively in both crop and non-crop lands.
Because of its lack of selectivity, glyphosate was initially limited to preplant, post-directed, and post-harvest applications for weed control. With the introduction of glyphosate-resistant crops in the mid 1990s, glyphosate is now widely used for weed control in GR crops without concern for crop injury.
Although glyphosate is considered a non-selective herbicide (meaning, it kills most any weed), some weeds have been found to be naturally resistant to glyphosate. They include Asiatic dayflower (Commelina communis) and tropical spiderwort (Commelina benghalensis) to name a few.
No evolved resistance to glyphosate was documented until GR rigid ryegrass (Lolium rigidum) was discovered in 1996. Among the GR weeds we deal with in northeast North Carolina are common ragweed (Ambrosia artemisiifolia), horseweed (Conyza canadensis), common waterhemp (Amaranthus tuberculatus), and Palmer amaranth (Amaranthus palmeri).
Sometimes a herbicide’s inability to control a weed may have nothing to do with resistance. Instead, it could be due to a number of different factors such as an incorrect dosing, environmental conditions such as drought — affecting the plants’ ability to be killed by the herbicide — or rain too soon after application. The latter washes off the herbicide, preventing a lethal dose from getting into the plant.
So how do weeds that once were controlled by a herbicide become resistant to the herbicide?
Herbicides work by disrupting biological pathways that allow plants to make food, utilize food, produce new cells, and other plant processes needed for the plant to live. The site of action (such as atrazine disrupting Photosystem II) is the location in the plant where the herbicide affects the development process. The mode of action is the name for the process the herbicide uses to control the weed. So, the site of action is where and the mode of action is how the herbicide does it work.
Weed resistance occurs when a herbicide with the same mode of action is used repeatedly at a location or field, causing elimination of weeds susceptible to the herbicide and those left have the genetics to be resistant to the herbicide. The gene for resistance to the herbicide already existed in a population of weeds and is selected by repeated use of the herbicide. This happens with conventional crop as well as GM crops and is not a direct effect of GM technology.
Researchers in private industry and at universities are diligently working to resolve the issue of resistant weeds or resistance from pests and diseases. For weeds, there are a number of resistance management strategies to consider. The order that they are presented does not indicate degree of importance.
The first strategy to prevent weeds from becoming herbicide resistant is herbicide rotation. By using different modes of action within a crop, you are reducing the chance for selection for resistance to a particular herbicide. Remember, do not look at the product name, find out the modes of action for the herbicides being considered.
Second, rotate crops when possible. Plant a crop having a different season of growth, or one having a different herbicide resistant trait, one for which there are alternative methods of weed control.
Third, monitor fields after a herbicide application to check for weeds and/or weedy patches to determine if it is due to a poor/improper application of the herbicide or resistance.
Fourth, consider non-chemical control techniques such as cultivation, hand-weeding or some other non-chemical method.
Fifth, follow proper sanitation measures such as using a power washer or compressed air to remove plant debris and dirt containing weed seed so as to not spread the problem to other fields. You also can harvest fields with herbicide-resistant weeds last.
Another sanitation measure would be to not allow escaped resistant weeds to produce seeds. This may require hand pulling weeds or some other removal method.
Sixth, properly manage the field to ensure healthy crops are competitive with weeds.
The concern about resistance developing to herbicides is not only because of the effect on weeds but on insects and diseases as well. For that reason, resistance-management strategies are in place for most category of pests.
Why the concern about managing resistance to pests? In some cases, the herbicides we have right now may be all we have and there may be no alternatives in the foreseeable future.
Genetically engineered crops that control pests have greatly benefited farmers and all of us in some ways. They’ve resulted in “cleaner” and/or reduced damage to crops in some cases. Let’s do our part to keep them from being lost because they weren’t used properly.
The information used for the article came from the following: University of Florida: Herbicide Resistant Weeds (https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/media/sfylifasufledu/miami-dade/documents/vegetable-production/Herbicide-Resistant-Weeds.pdf), and NC State University: Herbicide Resistance ( https://soybeans.ces.ncsu.edu/herbicide-resistance/)
Alton Wood Jr. is an agriculture agent with the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension.