Just because we may have grown a plant or some crop for many generations does not mean that the crop is native to our area. Many of the plants and crops we grow in fact are “foreigners.”
In their study, “Origins of Food Crops Connect Countries Worldwide,” researchers at the International Center of Tropical Agriculture reported that on average, about 69 percent of the crops grown in any given county are foreign, meaning they’re non-native.
In northeastern North Carolina, the crops that are some of the biggest contributors to the local economy are corn, soybean, wheat, cotton and peanuts. Of those crops, corn is the closest to being a native crop. Actually, it is native to Mexico and Central America.
Wheat is native to the Middle East, cotton is native to Central and South America, Africa, Egypt, and India, and peanuts are native to South America. Two of our biggest horticultural crops in Pasquotank County are potatoes, frequently called “Irish” potatoes, and cabbage. Potatoes are native to the Andean mountains of South America and cabbage is native to southern and western Europe.
Much of the initial work uncovering where cultivated crops originated was performed by the Russian agronomist, botanist and geneticist, Nikolai Vavilov, who lived from 1887 to 1943. Vavilov dedicated his fundamental paper, “The Centers of Origin of Cultivated Plants,” published in 1926, to Alfonse de Candolle, one of his well-respected mentors.
The world’s mountainous regions and sites of ancient agricultural civilizations were of particular interest to Vavilov. He and his staff made more than 100 plant expeditions between 1920 and 1940. These expeditions brought back more than 250,000 specimens of plants, encompassing more than 10,000 species, to the All-Union Institute of Plant Industry in Russia (now called the Vavilov Institute of Plant Genetic Resources).
Vavilov noted that the centers of origin/diversity of cultivated plants occurred mostly in mountainous regions between the Tropic of Capricorn (latitude 23°28’) south of the equator and about 45° north of the equator in the Old World (Europe, Asia, and Africa from an European explorer’s perspective).
In the New World (North and South America from a European explorer’s perspective), crop domestication occurred approximately between the two tropics (Cancer and Capricorn). In all cases agricultural origins and primitive diversity occurred in high and complex mountainous regions.
De Candolle first posed questions concerning independent centers of origin for plants, but Vavilov gave this idea a methodical approach. Vavilov argued that plants were not domesticated somewhere in the world at random, but instead in defined regions, or centers.
In 1935, Vavilov divided the world into 12 centers of origin/diversity. A center of origin is also considered a center of diversity. Vavilov’s centers are regions where a high diversity of crops’ wild relatives can be found. These are the natural relatives of domesticated crop plants.
While studying the diversity between cultivated plant species and their wild relatives, Vavilov was not particularly interested in diversity as such. What interested him was how this diversity could be put to practical advantage. For example, the gene for resistance to a plant disease in a wild type could be incorporated by plant breeders into a cultivated crop relative to eliminate or reduce the effects of plant disease.
We should never underestimate the impact that our life’s journey and experiences will have on our future and the lives of others. Vavilov was born into a merchant family in Moscow. His father had grown up in poverty due to recurring crop failures and food rationing, and Vavilov became obsessed from an early age with ending famine. He devoted his life to the study and improvement of wheat, corn and other cereal crops that sustain the global population. Vavilov’s work allowed people to more reliably feed themselves.
As Extension agents, our job is much like the work of Nikolai Vavilov. People contact the local centers of the NC State Extension with questions or problems that affect their quality of life, and we, with our mission and resources, strive to find solutions. If you would like to learn more about the work of Vavilov or the origin of crops, check out the following links:
Vavilovian Centers of Plant Diversity: Implications and Impacts (https://journals.ashs.org/hortsci/view/journals/hortsci/50/6/article-p780.xml)
Origins of food crops connect countries worldwide: (https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rspb.2016.0792).
Alton Wood Jr. is an agricultural agent with the Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension.