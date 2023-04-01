Many of us understand the concept of a balanced diet. As a member of the animal kingdom, we must eat a variety of foods to get all of our necessary nutrients.
But this is also true for plants. I will give a few examples of why plants need these nutrients as well as how they acquire and utilize them.
As I mentioned in an earlier column, of the nutrients required by plants, the three most important are carbon (known by symbol C), hydrogen (whose symbol is H), and oxygen (known by the symbol O2). Carbon and oxygen are obtained from our atmosphere — the air around us.
Through numerous biochemical reactions, plants use the waste product that we exhale, carbon dioxide, as well as other sources from our environment, to make food.
Through photosynthesis, plants convert carbon dioxide into sugars. This is accomplished by chlorophyll molecules located in leaves capturing the sun’s energy and involves water being split into oxygen and hydrogen.
The hydrogen is used in photosynthesis and respiration. Oxygen, which the plant produces, can be used by living things such as animals and plants for respiration. Respiration involves the plant transforming stored energy, in the form of sugars, into chemical energy needed by the plant to thrive and grow.
Ninety-six percent of a plant on a dry weight basis is comprised of carbon, hydrogen and oxygen. The remaining 14 essential plant nutrients are obtained from soil.
The next three most abundant essential nutrients contained in the plant on a dry weight basis are nitrogen (1.5%), phosphorus (0.2%) and potassium (1%).
Referred to as macronutrients, since they are needed in the largest amounts outside of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, these are the same three nutrients found in a 10-10-10 bag of fertilizer. The “10-10-10” stands for 10% nitrogen (known as the symbol N), 10% phosphorus (P2O5) and 10% potassium (K20).
Nitrogen is an essential nutrient for plant growth and is one of the most abundant elements in both the earth’s atmosphere and surface. It’s a vital part of chlorophyll and proteins, both of which the plant needs to thrive.
Most natural forms of nitrogen, such as those found in plant residue, soil organic matter, or bacteria, are not available to plants. However, there are soil microorganisms that convert organic nitrogen into a plant-available inorganic form, a process referred to as mineralization.
Although not directly available for plant uptake, nitrogen from natural sources can be slow released over a long period of time. Commercially prepared fertilizers are another source of nitrogen.
The forms of nitrogen that can be taken up by plants include ammonium (NH4+) and nitrate (NO3-). However, nitrate is also susceptible to being lost by movement deeper into the soil — also known as leaching — because it is water soluble and does not interact with soil particles.
Phosphorus in plants is key to capturing, storing and converting the sun’s energy into biomolecules, such as adenosine triphosphate (ATP), that drive biochemical reactions such as photosynthesis from germination through the formation of grain to maturity.
Phosphorus is present in deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA), which store information on how plants should perform routine functions such as synthesizing proteins, lipids and nucleic acid and metabolizing sugars. Also, phosphorus promotes early root growth, winter hardiness, and seed formation. Phosphorus is present in soil in organic and inorganic forms. Plants take up phosphorus from soil solution in two forms only: H2PO4– or HPO42-, commonly referred to as orthophosphates.
The last of the three macronutrients is potassium. In the plant, potassium behaves differently from the other two macronutrients. It does not become part of complex organic molecules. It moves as a free ion and performs many functions. It may be obtained from commercial fertilizers, weather rocked, and organic sources. Plants take up potassium as the K+ ion. Also, it is easily leached in the soil like nitrate nitrogen and may need to be “spoon-fed” to the crop, especially on sandy soils.
The remaining 11 essential nutrients make up about 1 percent of the plant. Of those, the secondary nutrients calcium, magnesium and sulfur make up about 0.8 of a percent of the plant. The remaining micronutrients — iron, chlorine, manganese, boron, zinc, copper, molybdenum, and nickel — comprise less than 0.2 of a percent of a plant.
If you would like to learn more about the essential nutrients of a plant, check out the following link: https://go.ncsu.edu/soilandplantnutrients.
Alton Wood Jr. is an agriculture agent with the Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension.