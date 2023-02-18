...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
February is American Heart Month, the perfect time to find the tools that can help you and your family make simple changes to the food you enjoy and make the lifestyle choices needed to help you live your best life!
So what can you do to help you reach this goal? There are a few things, but we’ll start with what I would say are the most important for heart health.
First, make sure you get regular physical activity. Aim for at least 150 minutes per week, but break it up into smaller chunks if necessary.
Walking is the perfect exercise and because it requires no special equipment, it can be done anywhere. Make sure to fit walking in throughout your day. Build up to a pace that makes your heart race and leaves you slightly breathless.
Here are some ways to make walking fun: schedule walking dates, join a neighborhood walking group (or start one), join a fitness class with your neighbor, or grab a loved one and dance in your kitchen to your favorite music.
Equally as important as physical activity is eating a heart healthy diet. An unhealthy diet puts your heart at risk, so this means you may need to make some changes to your eating habits. Make sure your diet is colorful and high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy products, poultry, fish, and nuts. Limit intake of sugary foods and drinks, fatty or processed meats, or salt.
Some additional steps to improve heart health include:
• Stop smoking. Having a healthy lifestyle includes not smoking. When you quit smoking, your lungs can begin to heal themselves. Smoking is harmful to your circulatory system and puts you at risk of multiple diseases.
• Get adequate sleep. The heart likes consistent sleep, according to some of the most recent research on sleep and heart health. In a study that followed older adults for five years, those with the most irregular sleep schedules were nearly twice as likely to develop heart disease as those with more regular sleep patterns.
• Control your cholesterol and blood pressure. High blood pressure and high cholesterol can damage the heart and blood vessels. But without testing for them, you probably won’t know whether you have these conditions. Regular screening can tell you what your numbers are and whether you need to take action.
• Drink alcohol only in moderation.
• Manage stress. Some people cope with stress in unhealthy ways — such as overeating, drinking or smoking. Finding alternative ways to manage stress — such as physical activity, relaxation exercises or meditation — can help improve your health.
You are in control of your health. Make sure to have regular check-ups. If your doctor prescribes medications, make sure to take your medications as prescribed and follow a healthy-lifestyle. Remember, every day is a new opportunity to improve your heart health!
For additional information on improving your diet and making it heart healthy, call Pasquotank Cooperative Extension at 338-3954. Watch our website for nutrition classes or visit us on social media.
Ellen Owens is director of the Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension.