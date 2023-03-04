During the cold temperatures of winter, the green fields in northeastern North Carolina stand out in stark contrast to the gray landscape.
For those who are not a part of the farming community, you may wonder what could be growing in those fields. There are a few possibilities such as rapeseed, or cover crops from one or more species of plants. These plants' primary purpose is to prevent erosion while also providing other benefits for the soil.
But most of the fields are planted with wheat or oats, barley and rye.
Wheat is one of the major cash crops for farmers in Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Pasquotank and Currituck counties. According to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service Agricultural Statistics for 2021, these counties had a combined wheat acreage of 29,420 acres that produced 2.2 million bushels for a total value of just over $18 million.
For the entire state for the year 2021, the 345,000 acres of wheat grown had a total value of $1.4 million. Perquimans County was the second-largest producer of wheat in the state and Pasquotank County was the fifth-largest producer.
Of all the field crops (grain crops and cotton) we grow in northeastern North Carolina, wheat has the longest growing season — typically about 8 months. Those green fields you see were planted by farmers from mid-October to mid-November and, depending on the weather and soil conditions, the resulting wheat plants could take from 10 days to as much as a month to emerge.
Wheat is a member of the grass family, so it a close relative of the grass people plant in their yard for a lawn. If you have ever planted grass seed, you know that it can be a challenge to get a good thick stand of grass. Sometimes, you think that it is going to take forever to come up.
Plant scientists, agronomists and farmers use a scale/system to describe the stages of growth in plants. It has been determined that proper management of crops, including wheat, at their various growth stages can help ensure a profitable crop. With wheat, there are least five different scales used, but here I will use the scale called Feekes.
A wheat seed contains an immature plant consisting of a root, shoot and a source of stored energy to get the plant off to a good start until it can make its own food by means of photosynthesis.
When the wheat seed starts to sprout, the first plant part to emerge is the radicle, or root. Soon after, the shoot, which develops into the above-ground plant parts, emerges from the seed with a protective covering called the coleoptile. The coleoptile splits to reveal the first leaf once it reaches the soil surface.
This new leaf is called the mother plant, because from each mother plant new stems or, as farmers call them, tillers can grow. Plants that are newly emerged with a single leaf are considered at the Feekes 1 growth stage. Normally this will occur from late October to late November.
Once the mother plant has at least three leaves, the plant can produce enough energy to sustain itself as well as form a tiller. Once the mother plant has one tiller, the plant is considered at the Feekes 2 growth stage, which is usually around late November to late December.
From a single wheat seed, you typically get three to four tillers, but I have seen as many as 10 to 20 tillers. The number of tillers per acre is related to yield. Each tiller per square foot across an acre is roughly equivalent to 1 bushel per acre.
Feekes 3 growth stage has a mother plant with multiple tillers. At this stage, the wheat tillers become less erect compared to when newly emerged. Feekes 3 is the longest growth stage of any in our area will usually last until January or February.
Farmers will be checking their fields soon after emergence to monitor for pests such as insects, diseases and weeds — taking appropriate action as needed. Also, they will count tillers to determine if the number is enough to keep the field for grain production.
But by Feekes 3, farmers will be examining the number of tillers to determine if applications of nitrogen are needed to stimulate the plant to produce more tillers. Although the most productive tillers are formed in the fall, it has been shown that counting tillers and making timely applications of nitrogen during Feekes 3 can enhance yields.
Winter wheat, which we grow, must go through winter acclimation (a gradual decrease in temperatures to acclimate the plant to cold temperatures) and vernalization (a cold period of under 40 degrees for three to six weeks) for the plant to produce a seed head. Once both of these requirements have been met, then the wheat plant starts becoming greener and standing more erect, which takes the plant to Feekes 4 growth stage, which usually occurs in early to mid-March.
Feekes 5 growth stage is when the plant stands erect, which usually takes place in mid- to late March. The growing point is less than a quarter of an inch from the soil surface and is protected from mechanical damage and freezing temperatures.
Also, by Feekes 5 growth stage, the number of spikelets (the structures that encase flowers and ultimately the seeds) per seed head are determined. After Feekes 5, the growth stages continue from 6 to 11.4. These stages see the plant getting taller, producing a seed head, flowering and grain maturation.
As you watch these green fields in the coming months, take notice of the changes in appearance of the crop. Although much of our wheat is used for livestock feed, 20% of the North Carolina crop is used to make crackers, cookies and certain pastries. Your next cracker or cookie may have come from a field in North Carolina.
If you would like to learn more about growing wheat and its growth stages, check out the following link: NC Small Grain Production Guide 2021 at https://go.ncsu.edu/ncsmallgrainproductionguide2021.
Alton Wood Jr. is an agriculture agent with the Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension.