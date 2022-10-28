Editor’s note: This is the second of seven columns by Pasquotank Extension Agent Alton Wood Jr. on genetically modified/genetically engineered crops.
People have been taking plants from the wild and growing/cultivating them to both meet their needs and their pleasures for at least 10,000 years.
Initially this was accomplished by selecting plants, fruits, seeds, or other plant parts for producing new plants with desirable traits such as higher yields, and improved flavors.
A notable example of this is corn. Between 6,000 and 10,000 years ago, Meso-American farmers in Mexico and Central America cultivated teosinte, a grass species. By means of selection, the teosinte was changed from a plant with numerous stalks and cobs with 5-12 encapsulated kernels with a hard indigestible seed coats to a plant with a single stalk and a cob with dozens if not hundreds of highly digestible large seeds. Ancient farmers did not realize that they were changing the genes of the plants when selecting for these positive mutations.
With Charles Darwin’s understanding of natural selection and how organisms evolve, as well as Gregor Mendel’s development of the concept of heredity in the mid-1800s, the foundation was laid for modern genetics as well as plant breeding.
In the mid-1900s, Crick and Watson discovered that the information needed to create the form and function of an organism was contained in deoxyribonucleic acid, or DNA, which is contained within the plant’s membrane-bound cell structures of the nucleus, mitochondria and chloroplasts. Only a few years later it was learned that the information contained in DNA was made up of subunits called genes.
In traditional plant breeding, new varieties are developed either by selecting plants with desirable characteristics or by combining qualities from two closely related plants through selective breeding. These features may, for example, be resistant to a particular pest or disease or tolerance to climatic conditions. Eventually, through careful selection of offspring, the desired trait will appear in a new variety of plants.
Other techniques that are included in traditional/conventional breeding are mutagenesis (changing the genome with chemicals and radiation) and marker-assisted selection.
Marker-assisted selection is an indirect selection process where a trait of interest is selected based on a marker (observable trait, biochemical or DNA/RNA variation) linked to a trait of interest such as productivity, disease resistance, environmental stress tolerance, and quality, rather than on the trait itself. The markers do not become part of the plant’s genome.
Genetically engineered (GE) crop development as we know it today has relied on three key technologies: recombinant DNA, tissue culture and agrobacterium-mediated cell transformation. In 1973, it was determined that recombinant-DNA (rDNA), which involves using enzymes and various laboratory techniques to manipulate and isolate DNA segments of interest, allows scientists to combine (or splice) DNA from different species or to create genes with new functions.
Another tool needed for developing GE crops is tissue culture. It is a way to maintain, grow and manipulate cells and tissues in an artificial environment. Although used as early as 1902 for growing plant tissues, improvements in this technology led to the possibility of selecting and regenerating GE plants from GE cells.
In the early to mid-1900s it was discovered that crown gall, a plant disease caused by the bacterium, agrobacterium tumefaciens, could be useful in developing GE crops. By the late 1970s, scientists found that they could remove the genes normally transferred by agrobacterium that cause crown gall disease and replace them with genes that they wished to insert into plants cells. This established the bacterium as a useful vector for plant genetic engineering.
In addition to gene insertion by agrobacterium, microprojectile bombardment (aka biolistics or gene-guns), emerged in the latter half of the 1980s. The gene-gun that was commercialized for plant transformation uses helium pressure to accelerate microprojectiles, micrometer-size gold or tungsten particles, through a vacuum chamber to bombard plant tissue in Petri plates. The gene gun was developed because it appeared that gene insertion would not be possible with agrobacterium with some species of plants. But in recent years with a few exceptions, it has been determined that agrobacterium can be effectively used for gene insertion.
In more recent years, a technology associated with genetic engineering is gene editing. It includes zinc-finger nucleases (ZFNs), transcription activator-like effector nucleases (TALENs), and the clustered regularly interspersed short palindromic repeats (CRISPR)/Cas systems. Gene editing may involve deletion, insertion, silencing or repression.
This narrative timeline shows how people went from very rudimentary methods to propagate plants to sophisticated technologies that allow us to grow crops that meet our needs today. The next column will address terminologies associated with genetically engineered/modified plants to help with better understanding the topic.
Editor’s note: The majority of the information used in this column is based on a consensus report released by the National Academies of Sciences, Medicine, Engineering in May 2016 entitled “Genetically-engineered Crops: Past Experiences and Future Prospects.” Find it at https://go.ncsu.edu/nasreportgecrops).
Also, if you would like to learn more about the steps used in developing GE crops, use the following link for Iowa State University, “Making a Genetically Engineered Crop.” Find it at https://go.ncsu.edu/stepsforgecrops.
Alton Wood Jr. is an agricultural agent with the Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension.