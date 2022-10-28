GMO corn

Between 6,000 and 10,000 years ago, Meso-American farmers in Mexico and Central America cultivated teosinte, a grass species. By means of selection, the teosinte was changed from a plant (left) with numerous stalks and cobs with 5-12 encapsulated kernels with a hard indigestible seed coats into a plant (right) with a single stalk and a cob with dozens if not hundreds of highly digestible large seeds.

 Photo courtesy NC Cooperative Extension

Editor’s note: This is the second of seven columns by Pasquotank Extension Agent Alton Wood Jr. on genetically modified/genetically engineered crops.

People have been taking plants from the wild and growing/cultivating them to both meet their needs and their pleasures for at least 10,000 years.