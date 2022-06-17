Summer has come back again, and as always, the hot days are in full effect! It’s hard to find things to do if you don’t know where to look, but the museum is on track for the summer with some events anyone can enjoy.
The biggest kickoff for the summer is the fundraising event, Night at the Nags Head Casino, by the support group for the museum, Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle.
Join us on Saturday, June 25, for a shagging good time that will feature cool beach tunes by DJ Mike Thigpen and the band Connected. We aim to take you back to a time when jukeboxes were a must, bare feet were dance shoes, the wind blew through the open windows, and everyone enjoyed the good music, dancing, and being with friends.
You can purchase tickets for the Night at the Nags Head Casino either at the museum or online through EventBrite by searching Museum of the Albemarle.
If you’re looking for something to do with the kiddos, we have Summer Fun Days scheduled in July and August. July’s theme is all about North Carolina lighthouses. Come out on July 21 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and discover the lighthouses that stand tall on the coast of North Carolina. You’ll also learn about the responsibilities of lighthouse keepers and the important role they played keeping these beacons operational so they could help ships navigate the state’s coastline.
In August, the theme is inventors. On Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., the museum will host a workshop in collaboration with STEAM Quest. Unlock your creativity and take a walk through a vocal presentation on women inventors from our exhibit “Picturing Women Inventors.”
The museum will also show two movies this summer. Enjoy “Encanto” in July and “The Secret Life of Pets 2” in August. You can follow us on social media or visit our website for additional information.
And yes, we will be offering History for Lunch programs during the summer too! Our first presenter in July will be Randolph Daniel Jr., a professor and chair of anthropology at East Carolina University. Join us in person or virtually as he provides an overview of the archaeology of the earliest North Carolinians on the northern Coastal Plain.
The museum’s very own Paul Vincent will be our next presenter in July. Vincent will discuss his newest book, “Maritime Elizabeth City,” and using images and artifacts from the museum’s own collection, showcase the people, places, and pursuits that made Elizabeth City an industrious river port through much of the 1900s. Keep an eye on our social media for upcoming topics being presented in August.
We look forward to seeing all of you this summer, and we continue to thank everyone for supporting the museum and watching us grow in all of our endeavors.
Rebecca Stiles is an administrative assistant at Museum of the Albemarle.