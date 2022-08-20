I’m back and hope to stay back.
It has proven tremendously difficult to keep this weekly column going in the past few months.
One big reason is certainly the challenges I have faced on the family front as Jane has experienced hospitalization, extended rehabilitation and now a long-awaited move home.
Jane has been severely sick since February, and that has altered my life drastically.
She is doing much better now, for which I am enormously thankful. Her healing and recovery have been miraculous.
So I have been busy in some different ways than before — plus the ways I was busy before.
But I have never really had time to write this column. It has always been mainly a labor of love and something I had to fit into my schedule and work around everything I had to do in terms of reporting news.
News never really stops. You don’t have to be broadcasting on a 24-hour cable news channel to know that, either. It’s equally true at a daily community newspaper or even at a weekly.
In fact, it was when I was working as editor of the Chowan Herald that I probably faced the steepest challenge in order to get the column written every week.
But I kept on writing it because I enjoyed the process and felt that it kept me connected not only to readers in Chowan County but also to my friends in Elizabeth City and throughout our coverage area.
Being busy, therefore, does not entirely explain how this column has fallen by the wayside.
I started back this week after hearing from several readers who mentioned missing the column. Grateful for their readership and for their additional step of reaching out to say they missed reading the column, I started asking myself how and why I had allowed it to fall by the wayside.
While being busy and perhaps even a bit distracted is part of the answer, I finally figured out another piece of the puzzle I’m frankly not so proud of.
I had come to the conclusion that my life was boring.
I was not nearly as involved in going places and seeing new things as I had been. My life had become much more focused on the daily needs of my immediate family and the tasks necessary to getting through each day.
What I finally realized, though, is that also is a reasonably good description of the lives many of you lead.
We’re in this together.
A “lifestyle” column doesn’t have to come from a lifestyle of relative leisure or luxury in order to be interesting. I’m increasingly ashamed for having ever thought that it did.
Life is not only a gift, it’s also inherently interesting — wherever it takes us and whatever it happens to center around in any particular moment or season.
I’m glad I figured that out.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.