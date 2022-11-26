“In this you greatly rejoice, even though now for a while, if necessary, you have been distressed by various trials, so that the proof of your faith, being more precious than gold which is perishable, even though tested by fire, may be found to result in praise and glory and honor at the revelation of Jesus Christ.” — I Peter 1:6-7

Over the years I have found that some people have a difficult time with the holidays and especially the Christmas season. They may not be able to be with their family or may not have any family. A loved one is missing. Their health may be a serious issue and it is difficult to see others so happy and excited. There may be a financial issues.