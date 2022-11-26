...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
“In this you greatly rejoice, even though now for a while, if necessary, you have been distressed by various trials, so that the proof of your faith, being more precious than gold which is perishable, even though tested by fire, may be found to result in praise and glory and honor at the revelation of Jesus Christ.” — I Peter 1:6-7
Over the years I have found that some people have a difficult time with the holidays and especially the Christmas season. They may not be able to be with their family or may not have any family. A loved one is missing. Their health may be a serious issue and it is difficult to see others so happy and excited. There may be a financial issues.
Peter’s letter was written to people, like many today, who were suffering trials and very real difficulties. He begins by addressing Christians who are suffering by reminding them of the glories of heaven that is already their possession. In verses 3-5 he assures them that the riches of heaven are already theirs.
The only thing left was the full revelation of Jesus Christ when He comes. And Peter encouraged Christians to stay strong in the faith and not give up. In 1 Peter 1:13, he writes: “Therefore, prepare your minds for action; be self-controlled; set your hope fully on the grace to be given you when Jesus Christ is revealed.”
Each year we read the story of the birth of Jesus in Matthew 2 or Luke 2. The traditional story we remember is of Mary and Joseph finding a place for Jesus to be born. Mary, looking lovely and in a fresh gown, wraps the baby Jesus in spotless white cloths and places Him in a manger that looks more like a nice piece of furniture than a feeding trough for farm animals. Angels sing, shepherds visit and wise men from afar bring expensive gifts. We even have a donkey groomed for the occasion standing beside a calm and serene Joseph. Really!
Let’s take another look. Try to imagine Mary, in her ninth month of pregnancy, having to travel 65 miles on the back of a donkey, or possibly on foot. Having watched my wife give birth to our children I saw the pain and sweat of contractions. And we were in a very nice hospital room.
Imagine starting in labor on a dusty road with miles to go. Can’t you just hear Joseph telling Mary over and over, “Just a little longer dear. Hold on we are almost there.” And then the disheartening news at each inn, “Sorry, we don’t have any more room.”
When Jesus was born, His parents did not plan a gender reveal party. No one ordered a cake for the baby shower. Birth announcements were not mailed. Oh, I am sure Mary had made some preparations for her baby. But a business trip for tax purposes was the last thing on her agenda.
My point is this: Jesus was not born into ideal circumstances. The night of Jesus’ birth was also the beginning of a life of trouble, danger, sorrow and pain for Him and His family. Yes, there was the final glorious victory when Jesus rose from the dead, but that victory did not come easily.
So regardless of the trials you face during the Christmas season, know that you are not alone. “Fix your hope completely on the grace to be brought to you at the revelation of Jesus Christ.” The gift you need the most is the One who longs to live in your heart and it is free. Even though there are trials and tough circumstances in life, God’s plan is the best plan for your life. He loves you so much.
No matter the ache or the longing, the sorrow or the suffering, Jesus brought hope and healing to the entire world. For this reason we can celebrate with joy.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister. He can be reached at epreach@aol.com.