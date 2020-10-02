I might be a morning person.
While I realize this seems like the kind of thing that would lend itself to a straightforward assertion — either “I’m not a morning person” or “I love mornings!” — my relationship with mornings has been complicated as far back as I can remember.
I definitely went through a phase in college when I would stay up late writing whatever I was working on at the time, which might have been a term paper, article for the campus newspaper, devotional for a church group or campus Christian fellowship, or a short story or poem for the campus literary magazine or one of the other literary magazines I would sometimes submit items to.
Occasionally I would through a combination of being on a literary roll and drinking too much coffee too late in the evening wind up writing until 4, 5 or 6 a.m., at which time I would fall asleep at the desk and wake up when somebody would knock on my window and yell, “it’s time for class.”
That could be at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. or even as late as 1 p.m.
So I’ve established that during a particular four-year period in my life I would sometimes sleep until early afternoon.
But I have also risen before daylight many times and have often found great joy in early mornings.
I have gotten up early for work, travel, recreation and possibly other reasons I don’t recall at the moment.
Although I don’t always enjoy the few seconds it takes to go from snug in a warm bed to up and at ‘em, I invariably am glad to be up once I do rise.
I like to be up before anyone else in the house is awake, and enjoy a few moments of reflection, prayer, quiet, and a cup or two of coffee.
It’s a wonderful feeling to be up early and get in some exercise before starting the rest of the day.
That was even true this morning when I went to the YMCA for an early morning swim after staying up late with Jane because of a low blood sugar scare (she’s OK now).
I was as sleepy as I can remember being in a long, long time when the hour arrived to get out of bed and head to the pool. For a brief moment I considered staying right where I was.
But the call of the morning was too strong and I went for the swim after all.
I’m glad I did.
It was a bit harder to get going this morning but it was worth it.
Whatever I might have been in the past, I just might be a morning person now.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.