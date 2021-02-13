“And above all these things put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony.” — Colossians 3:14
Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day. Some will receive chocolates, beautiful cards, or other thoughtful gifts from loved ones or friends. But not everyone will be remembered on this special day. So my column today is not just for those who get a card or gift on Valentine’s Day but for everyone.
And my question is, will our homes, our churches, and our nation be a better place on Feb. 15th because of a day to express love on Feb. 14th?
Before the apostle Paul penned the words in Colossians 3:14, he wrote in verses 12-13, “Put on a heart of compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience; bearing with one another and forgiving one another.”
Many people spend a lot of time on their outer appearance; finding the right clothes, the right accessories, and making sure that they look presentable as the world would have them look.
How many people actually spend that much time on their inner person? It is much more important to spend time clothing yourself with the things of God than the things of the world.
When you put on mercy, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience you will find yourself becoming the person God wants you to be. Love binds us with those around us in unity. Love binds us with our spouses. When we put on love, we are able to show mercy to each other, kindness, humility for one another, gentleness, and we are able to be patient.
We heard a lot about unity and uniting our nation in the past election. And our nation is very divided — perhaps more so than at any time in its history. But so far we have not seen actions that correspond to the rhetoric. Politicians are good are telling people what they want to hear, but often fail to practice what they preach.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if Valentine’s Day was the beginning for us to show the love for one another that our Lord practiced, without exception, and not just those few that we chosen to love? That would bring about unity. Our nation would truly begin to heal if politicians who said we should be united and said they wanted to unite our nation, would show that in their actions toward everyone and not just those who agree with them. If not, that’s hypocrisy.
Bob Russell said, “The biggest room in the house is the room for improvement.” And we all have room for improvement, especially in the area of loving and caring.
It’s time we stripped off the old clothes. It’s time we got a new wardrobe. Throw out the anger, the malice, the slander and all of the abusive speech (verse 8). It’s time we put on compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. That’s the wardrobe the Christian wears.
Our Lord was quite clear in John 14:15, “If you love Me, you will keep my commandments.”
The story is told of Alexander the Great when a young soldier was brought before him. The young man had turned and ran in the heat of battle. Alexander asked, “What is your name?” The young man mumbled and again Alexander asked, “Son, what is your name?”
And the young man said, “Alexander, sir.”
And the great general stood up and said, “Son, change your name or change your conduct!”
I can imagine our Lord looking at many of us that bear the name Christian and saying, “Change your name or change your conduct.” We cannot truly love God without loving one another. To recognize that there is someone I do not love is to say to God, “I do not love You enough to love that person created in Your image.” To not be a loving person is to break the greatest commandment; it is to not love God.
Do you need a change of clothes?
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church pastor.