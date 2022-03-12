“All Scripture is inspired by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, for training in righteousness; so that the man of God may be adequate, equipped for every good work.” — 2 Timothy 3:16-17
The Daily Advance published an excellent article last week about our son, John Murphy and his family, escaping from Odessa, Ukraine. After our daughter in New York read the article she called and asked, “Can you make me ten years younger?”
I had no idea what she was referring to. Finally she said, “Well, you made John ten years younger in the article today so I want to be ten years younger also.”
I quickly went online and checked the article and sure enough I had him born in 1980 instead of 1970. My mistake.
We are all human and prone to make mistakes at times. Jules Verne said, “Science is made up of mistakes, but they are mistakes which it is useful to make, because they lead little by little to the truth.”
Some mistakes are OK and easily corrected. But one mistake people make can be damning. And that is the mistake of not taking the Bible seriously as God’s spoken word.
Harvard University’s library has 20 million books and 400 million manuscripts. The Library of Congress has over 171 million books, maps and pictures. But of all those books only one was written by God: the Bible.
While God wrote the 10 Commandments on Mount Sinai, most of the Bible was written by judges, kings, herdsmen, fishermen and others. Portions were written in Hebrew, Aramaic and Greek.
It covers 4,100 years of history and touches on all known subjects. The writers span over 1,550 years and most had no communication with the others. Yet the 66 different books are essentially one and they all fit together like a hand in a glove.
God’s Word contains wisdom and instructions that man can find no other place. No other book contains the real truth of the origin of the universe. No other book tells us the origin of sin, the first man that sinned, the conditions of that sin, and the consequences. Men wrote of great events and doctrines and taught it all with a brevity that has never been approached by any other writing.
That is the first reason I believe the Scriptures are sufficient for us still today. I also believe the Scriptures are sufficient for us today because the Holy Spirit inspired them. 2 Peter 1:21 states, “No prophecy was ever made by an act of human will, but men moved by the Holy Spirit spoke from God.”
Remember in the Old Testament when the prophets began to speak, “the Word of the Lord...,” “the burden of the Lord came to Isaiah...,” to Jeremiah, to Ezekiel, David and others? It was God’s Word that they wrote and not their own. It was God’s Word that the weeping prophet Jeremiah delivered about the fall of Jerusalem and the nation of Israel, not his own.
Paul was right to capture that same echo when he talks again and again of the gospel of Christ which “is able to make us wise unto salvation.” The Bible is God’s Word.
The Bible is the Word of God because the Lord Jesus is the center of it. From the first to the last they speak of Him. The Old Testament tells us that someone is coming. The Gospels tell us that someone has come. All of the books from Acts of the Apostles through the book of Revelation tell us that someone is coming again. That someone is Jesus.
If you take Jesus out of the Scriptures they become nothing but a humanistic collection of documents no different than any manmade book. If the Word of God is adequate for all things, what will happen? Lives will be changed, homes will be mended and Satan will be defeated.
Make no mistake: the Bible is sufficient for life, for death, and above all, for salvation. Read it, study it, absorb it. Where you spend eternity depends upon your acceptance or rejection of its message.