“The kingdom of heaven is like a treasure hidden in the field, which a man found and hid again, and from joy over it he goes and sells all that he has and buys that field.” — Matthew 13:44
Have you ever thought about taking every dime out of savings, maxing out all of your credit cards, and selling everything you have to buy just one thing?
“...from joy over it he goes and sells all that he has...” The idea that we might give up everything we have in order to follow Jesus — it’s madness. It’s insanity. This treasure is going to cost this man everything that he had, but he is joyful.
I googled the word “fanatic” and came up with the following definition: “extremist, intense devotion, radical, exhibiting excessive enthusiasm.”
When Christiano Ronaldo purchases a Ferrari Monza SP for $2 million fans would say that he is an avid fan of special automobiles.
When an anonymous individual purchased a T206 Honus Wagner baseball card for $7.25 million recently, fans said, “That’s a dedicated collector.”
But when someone is baptized into Jesus Christ, and forsakes the sinful habits of the past and becomes excited about Bible study and worship and giving generously to his church, some people would say, “Religious fanatic!”
Unfortunately, they have no idea of the tremendous reward that person will receive. Jesus said in Matthew 22:37, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind.” When Christians are described as fanatics the accuser does not understand the reward.
In Matthew 13, Jesus told a parable which illustrates the importance of the kingdom of God and why Jesus is worthy of our full devotion. This puts to rest the criticism that Christians shouldn’t be too dedicated to their faith.
Just as this man made a valuable discovery of precious treasure, in Christ we discover the most valuable of treasures: forgiveness of sins. What would you pay to know that your sins have been completely washed away and that you are a new person? How much would you be willing to pay if you knew that it guaranteed your stand before God to hear Him say, “Well done, good and faithful servant. Enter into the joy of your reward”?
For over 50 years my wife and I have been avid fans of the Gaither Vocal Band and their music. And if you were to look at the list of songs that they have written, one theme stands out above all: heaven. They sing a lot about heaven.
In Christ we have this precious treasure that is called hope that we can’t find anyplace else. In Acts 4:12, Simon Peter said, “And there is salvation in no one else; for there is no other name under heaven that has been given among men by which we must be saved.”
This is my third column about excuses that people use for not following Christ and worshiping with other believers. We have been called fanatics. Yes, there are fanatics in the world. There have been cult leaders that have been fanatical. And the idea that we might give up everything we have in order to follow Jesus some would consider madness. It’s OK to become a member of the church but don’t get too involved. It’s OK to attend Sunday morning but there’s a limit on how far I should go in this “faith thing.”
It was not abnormal for this man to sell everything that he had to buy that property. And it is not abnormal for Christians to be fully devoted to Jesus Christ when they understand what He offers. The church is the most important enterprise in the world. We are in the business of transforming lives, not just for now, but for eternity.
In a way this parable illustrates what Christ did for us. He found us as a buried treasure; buried in sin. He sacrificed everything to purchase us. His family said, “He’s beside himself. He’s out of His mind.” But Jesus said, “I willingly lay down my life for my friends.”