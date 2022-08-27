“The kingdom of heaven is like a treasure hidden in the field, which a man found and hid again, and from joy over it he goes and sells all that he has and buys that field.” — Matthew 13:44

Have you ever thought about taking every dime out of savings, maxing out all of your credit cards, and selling everything you have to buy just one thing?


Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian Church minister. He can be reached at epreach@aol.com.