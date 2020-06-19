Jane, Nathan and I all drink iced tea without sugar and have for some time.
Jane likes to add some kind of artificial sweetener but Nathan and I have grown accustomed to drinking it unsweetened.
All of us grew up in North Carolina drinking sweet tea.
Until I was in my late teens or early 20s sweet tea was my favorite thing to drink, especially in the summertime. My grandmother always made sweet tea with a lot of sugar and brewed it so strong that it looked almost like coffee.
My mother sweetened tea a bit more lightly and preferred more of a golden brown color.
I was fine with either style.
Until about 10 years ago Nathan still drank sweet tea. We decided it was healthier for him to have less sugar and started weaning him off it about that time.
I stopped drinking sweet tea to lose weight when I was in my late 20s, and Jane started avoiding sugar after she was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes about 25 years ago.
There was a time in the mid- to late-1990s when I mostly drank black coffee, Jane drank iced tea sweetened with a sugar substitute, and Nathan still drank traditional sweet tea.
When we would ate at a restaurant Nathan sometimes would order his own sweet tea. Other times, though, Jane would order beverages for all three of us.
On one occasion I recall she ordered unsweetened tea for herself and coffee for me. Then she told the waitress that Nathan would be drinking “regular tea.”
The waitress looked confused for a brief moment.
“By ‘regular’ tea you mean sweet— right?” the waitress asked.
Jane confirmed that sweet tea was what she had in mind.
We have laughed about this many times since. Based on our background we immediately thought of sweet tea as “regular” and unsweetened tea (or tea sweetened with some kind of alternative sweetener) as a late development necessitated by various medical concerns.
It was a shock to discover that some people actually prefer the taste of unsweetened tea. I should not have been surprised because I started drinking coffee with neither cream nor sugar when I was in high school, but it still caught me off guard to learn that my brother-in-law Layne, for instance, thought unsweetened tea tasted better than sweet tea.
Over the years I have gradually come to think of unsweetened tea as “regular.”
I can also remember when “regular” gasoline was in contrast to the newly developed “unleaded.”
When I first saw “regular unleaded” that seemed like a contradiction in terms.
Now, of course, it’s just regular.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.