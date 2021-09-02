One of the many changes during COVID-19 was the cancellation of the 2020 CIAA football season, the first one not played since 1920.
Despite the current pandemic, the CIAA will be playing football in 2021. That is good news for the Elizabeth City State University Vikings, who kick off the season today against their oldest rivals — the Broncos of Fayetteville State University.
In these days of $8 million coaches’ salaries, billion-dollar television contracts, paid collegiate athletes, and cavernous stadiums equipped with nearly every creature comfort, at least one thing remains true: small-town, historically Black Elizabeth City State football matters. Even if it never enjoys the fan base of a Power Five conference team, it must continue to matter.
The names “Vaughan” and “Caldwell” grace two of ECSU’s athletic facilities, and for good reason — the honorable coaches behind these names crafted an on-campus tradition of character-building, discipline, teamwork, commitment, and hard work. In particular, they were committed to the Black community —in particular, young men of color — during times when those in power at the state and national levels were not.
When it comes to football, fewer than two dozen Elizabeth City State players have ever played professionally, while hundreds of others have become professionals off the gridiron, some like their mentors as educators and coaches. Their achievements are due to some degree to the caring and, indeed, love of such coaches. Perhaps an evangelist may help save souls, but these Elizabeth City State coaches sometimes saved lives that otherwise might have been lost.
The success of a football program is often measured in wins and losses. Fair enough. In that limited regard, over its long history — the first football team was organized in 1912 — Elizabeth City State has had a generally solid yet unspectacular record. Winning several championships in a smaller conference before joining the CIAA in 1957, and a smaller number of division crowns since then, the university has not won an overall conference championship in 50 years. Obviously, it is about time for another.
But the “C” in NCAA does not stand for “championship.” It stands rather for “collegiate.” Where ECSU football has succeeded the most is where it truly counts — the classroom. In many years, the university has ranked in the top 10 in graduation rates among Division II student-athletes. During the late 1980s and early 1990s, ECSU had the highest graduation rate of student-athletes in the entire University of North Carolina system.
At some universities, even some too close to home, student athletes have been exploited for their on-field talents, and some institutions have been embroiled in major scandals involving academic dishonesty and fake classes. Such a perversion of priorities would have angered the long line of football coaches who served in this community.
Most notable among these was Thomas Caldwell, who led the Vikings to the CIAA title in 1971. More than a coach, he was a mentor who demanded that his players give their best in the classroom. Winning was important — as it should be — but more important to him was succeeding in the game of life with character and integrity. That is the ongoing legacy of Viking football.
In 1959, the editor of the Elizabeth City State student newspaper shared his impression of the college’s intercollegiate athletic program, noting that “With the spirit of faith, loyalty, understanding, hard work, and other attributes, State has been and will be victorious.” Over 60 years later, that observation remains timely.
Off and on the field, ECSU football is truly a winning program, and it is time that its proud, rich history be told in the detail that it deserves. In the coming months, I will share some of its decade-by-decade highlights. Like the history of the campus itself, this story is one of resilience and persistence, as we will see starting next week.
Dr. Glen Bowman is a professor of history at Elizabeth City State University.