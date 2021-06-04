I had a great time last Saturday listening to the Chuck Wagon Gang in concert.
Jane, Nathan and I were at Bagley Swamp Wesleyan Church in Perquimans County for the concert, along with people from a number of different churches in the area. We saw friends from Cedar Grove United Methodist Church along with longtime friend Harvey Roberts from all the way out in Shawboro.
With just a bit more publicity there might have been an even bigger audience, but all of us who attended had a great time.
It’s not often I hear that kind of old-time Gospel singing anymore.
I should add that I miss it, too.
And don’t get me wrong. I love much of the contemporary worship music, and contemporary Southern Gospel and country Gospel.
I also love traditional and contemporary Black Gospel. Shirley Caesar’s “A Miracle in Harlem” is one of my all-time favorite albums.
As for Jeff and Sheri Easter, I could listen to them all day — and actually have on occasion. They started out doing bluegrass Gospel and old-time country Gospel but have gradually become pretty squarely situated in contemporary country Gospel.
The Chuck Wagon Gang has always done old-time country Gospel and is still doing the same style — and many of the same songs — some 85 years after the original members founded the group.
They sing songs like “Camping in Canaan’s Land,” which I find catchy and compelling. They made my day, and month and possibly year, on Saturday by singing “Camping in Canaan’s Land” after I put in a request for it.
The group sings impeccable harmonies with a bare bones acoustic accompaniment, consisting of acoustic guitar and stand-up bass.
Jane and I have sung some of those old-time songs over the years, along with many of the newer songs and praise choruses.
I’m thinking now, though, that I want to sing the old-time songs more and more, and learn many of the older songs that I have never known but that surely are as delightful as those I already love.
Together we can keep this music going.
It has much more still to offer. We call can use some of that old-time harmony and holy fervor.
See you around, hopefully at another singing.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.