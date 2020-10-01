Editor’s note: This is a condensed version of a recent sermon delivered by the Rev. Marc O’Neal, pastor at Camden United Methodist Church, Trinity United Methodist Church-South Mills, and Sharon United Methodist Church-South Mills.
See if this story sounds familiar, or has played out at your house:
It’s about 4, 4:30 in the afternoon. You’re in the middle of something: work, housework, reading, something. And you start to hear the grumbling coming from the younger members of the household: “I’m hungry.” “When are we eating?” “What's for supper?”
So what do you do? You stop what you are doing, and go to the pantry and refrigerator to see what you have on hand. This scenario played out in our house a number of months ago, and what we had on hand was a head of cabbage and some hamburger meat. Heidi went online and found a recipe for something called “eggroll in a bowl.” You brown the meat, sautée the cabbage, add a few spices here and little sauce there, and you have a fairly easy, tasty meal.
We cooked it up, put it in bowls, placed it on the table and called the kids to supper. We sat down, and what did the kids say?
“What is it?”
What is it? Yes, we’ve been grumbling and complaining about our hunger, and we didn’t have any role in this meal placed before us but, before we touch it, we need to know what it is. Oftentimes this question of “what is it?” is followed, even before it's tasted, with the statement: "I don’t like it."
That sound familiar? You know who it would definitely sound familiar to? Moses.
When we last left our Israelite friends, they had just passed through the Red Sea thanks to God fighting for them. The Egyptian army had been defeated, and now they were off to the Promised Land, free of any fear of Pharaoh or his troops. Once they got to the other side, they sang a song to the Lord.
And then what? They traveled three days without finding water, and on the third day they came to a place with water. But the water didn’t taste good, so the people started complaining to Moses about it. Moses cried out to the Lord about it, and the Lord showed him a piece of wood to throw into the water which made it taste good.
They continued on, but things got worse instead of better. This time it was a lack of food that brought on the complaints. They said to Moses and Aaron, “If only we had died by the hand of the Lord in the land of Egypt, when we sat by the fleshpots and ate our fill of bread; for you have brought us out into this wilderness to kill this whole assembly with hunger.” Or in other words: “I’m hungry. What’s for dinner? When are we eating?”
God announces his plan and says, “I am going to rain bread from heaven for you, and each day the people shall go out and gather enough for that day. In that way I will test them, whether they will follow my instruction or not.” Moses told the people, “In the morning you shall see the glory of the Lord.”
I don’t know about you, but when I hear it is going to rain bread from heaven, I am thinking about my great-grandma Boose. She made bread that was unbelievable. The kind that would just melt in your mouth. Real yeasty and full of gluten. I think of that whenever I hear about bread that is heaven-sent.
But when these people got up in the morning they looked and saw a fine flaky substance as fine as frost on the ground. They looked around at each other and at Moses and said, “Manna.” Now, we hear the word manna and we think “bread from heaven.” But these Israelites — who have been moaning and complaining about being hungry; who've been told that God would provide what they needed; and who awake and find food — of course say to Moses, “What is it?” And I guarantee that was quickly followed by someone saying, “I don’t like it.”
This story is about a physical hunger, the literal absence of food to nourish bodies and the Lord providing what was needed to feed, strengthen, assist and encourage his people on their journey to the Promised Land. We are also on a journey to the Promised Land. A journey that will one day take all of us to Paradise, to the presence of our Heavenly Father, each one of us sitting down to the heavenly feast. No matter when you began your journey, the day you said “yes” to Jesus, “yes” to making him Lord of your life, and “yes” to living the kind of life God wants us to, you began a journey toward the Promised Land.
And just like the Israelites, we need to be fed, strengthened, assisted and encouraged on this journey. When we feel weak, or take a misstep, or want to stop, and want to complain that things were “better” before we began this journey, that means that we are hungry. Not physically hungry for bread, but spiritually hungry for the Bread of Life.
In John 6:35, “Jesus said to them, ‘I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to me will never be hungry, and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty.’” This is the very same bread we are referring to when we say the Lord’s Prayer, and we ask, “Give us this day, our daily bread.”
It is this bread that we need to prevent from becoming spiritually hungry. Spiritually weak. Unable to continue the journey, and prone to “go back to Egypt,” back to our old, sinful selves. We must make make sure we are taking in the Bread of Life.
You say, “Well, don’t worry about me. I come to or watch worship every Sunday. I pray the prayers, listen to the songs, I follow the Scripture being read, and I hear and take in the words you preach every Sunday. I get what I need here and it keeps my spiritual tank full until the next Sunday. Don’t worry about me.”
Growing up, I spent each Sunday afternoon with my aunts and uncles and cousins at Grandma Audrey’s. We would have fried chicken, potato salad, green beans, corn, rolls and any number of desserts. It was delicious. And I would eat and eat and eat, and couldn’t wait til the next Sunday to do it again. But friends, what if I didn’t eat or drink a single thing in between those Sundays? What if my only meal each week was Sunday afternoon at grandma's? Would I get hungry? How many of you would be willing to go six days without eating or drinking? Then why are we so willing to go six days without the Bread of Life?
Give us this day our daily bread. Not give me the bread I need for a few days. Give me this day what I need for today: Prayer, scripture reading, small group Bible study, daily devotion. This day Lord, speak into my life and give me what I need to be strengthened and encouraged and supported on my walk with you.
Compare that with what the Lord told the Israelites about the manna. He told them to “go out and gather what you need for that day.” Meaning He expected them to go out every day for what He had provided for them. If they tried to hoard more than that, it spoiled and became inedible.
So if you think you can get all you need for the week just on Sundays, guess what? You cannot. Each day the Lord expected the Israelites to partake in the bread that He provided them. Each and every day except for one day: the Sabbath. This day is the Sabbath, and the Lord has provided us a space where we can receive the Bread of Life, the presence of Christ Jesus himself. It's a space where you can bring your praises of Thanksgiving and your laments and confession and prayers of supplication. And I pray that each Sunday, you feel that you are being fed through our worship time together. But this cannot be all you do.
The Lord expects all of us, tomorrow, and Tuesday, and Wednesday, and Thursday, and Friday, and Saturday, to feast on the Bread of Life. He expects that when we ask “give me this day my daily bread” we realize it doesn’t take some superhuman effort to find it. All we need has been provided for us, just as the Lord provided manna and quail for the Israelites.
We all have Bibles; read them. We all have smartphones, and there are any number of ways to access Scripture and devotions; you can set reminders at any time of day to alert you. Everybody has an email account. You can have devotions sent each day to your email address. Just about all of you play around on Facebook, and we have Bible study every night on that thing. The Bread of Life is there for you every day, and to stay fed and nourished and strengthened and encouraged and ready for whatever may come your way, you have to eat.
The alternative? Back to Egypt. Back to slavery to sin and death. Back to an old life that leads to eternal separation from our Heavenly Father. My prayer is that not a single person finds that alternative attractive. I pray that all of us, as the Communion liturgy tells us, will “one day feast at the Heavenly table.” We can only get there friends if we start taking our Daily Bread seriously.
Who’s hungry?