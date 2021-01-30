It is a well-known reality that loneliness and separation from other people can lead to sadness, and even depression. Many studies indicate that even our longevity is affected by the presence or absence of social interaction.
I believe that this is a much more powerful factor in our lives than we realize. The proof is easy to see. What is the punishment for the bad behavior of a prisoner? Solitary confinement. What do we do with a child who is acting out? “Go to your room!”
There are stories of people stranded on a remote island who create a doll or dummy to talk to. Now, admittedly there are also times when we yell, “Leave me alone!” but that is always temporary. We need to be connected because God created us to be in community with him and with one another.
Christians believe that each of us has been born, uniquely and individually, in “the image and likeness of God.” We also believe in the reality of “sin,” and that its power is seen most clearly in causing alienation and separation — from God, from each other, and even from ourselves. The result is that our lives are deeply affected by the combination of our need to be ourself and our desire for connection with others.
Loneliness is part of the human condition. From the moment the umbilical cord is cut, we are separated from other human beings for the rest of our lives, and something deep within us needs relationships with other people. We long for the answer, but often look in the wrong places.
We ignore what we already know — that no love, no intimate kiss or tender embrace, no community or group, no man or woman, will ever be able to satisfy our desire to be released from our lonely condition. But we keep hoping that one day we will find the man who really understands our experience, the woman who will bring peace to a restless life, the job where we can fulfill our potential, the book that will explain everything, and the place where we can feel at home. We can feel lost as life gradually reveals the truth of such false hopes.
What we must understand is that our uniqueness and individuality are both a gift from God and also the basis for our being cut off from God and one another. We conclude that our loneliness and isolation are bad things, things to be avoided, things that are possible to avoid. But what if this is an integral and necessary fact of life, and in reality, offers us a way to a more authentic and peaceful life?
The true gift is when, at some point in our life, we realize that no other person can completely understand us or penetrate our loneliness. There is in each of us a unique personal identity which is individual and not shared by others. It is at that moment of true awareness of ourselves that we truly meet God.
Christians tell the story of the God who completely understands us and can be with us every second of our lives, both in this life and the next. God knows us because we are his creation. God understands us because he has lived as one of us. What is most unreachable in us is where God alone can touch us.
When we no longer deny our loneliness and isolation, we have discovered a truth about ourselves, and about life, and about God, that can transform us and give us the peace we are seeking. Just as we can only be found when we know we are lost, so we can experience the companionship of God only when we realize that we are alone.
Throughout our life we will love and be loved by many people, but human love will always have a few holes in it. In Jesus, God loves us perfectly and completely: no holes, no games, no ego issues, no inconsistencies, no dishonesty, and no conditions.
It is the only love which fills the empty place of our loneliness, and therefore makes us whole and liberates us from continually trying to fill it with things that just cannot succeed. We are freed to love and to be loved by each other without the baggage of unrealistic and impossible conditions. The empty place is filled, and we are complete, and we are home.
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City.