Jesus said in Matthew 7:13, “Enter through the narrow gate, for wide is the gate that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow is the road that leads to life, and only a few find it.”
Good grief! Why can’t he recommend the easier way, just once? It is not that we cannot take on some hard stuff in life because we do. However, the hard stuff we choose to take on is often for an ulterior motive, something we want to do no matter how big a challenge it might represent.
What we have to notice is that, more often than not, we are still choosing a fairly wide gate as we would not go through it unless we wanted to, and it leads to something we believe will be successful. There is a good chance that we will even find this “hard thing” to be exciting and rewarding. The way to know if we are talking about the narrow gate Jesus is describing is whether or not the idea makes us uncomfortable in some way.
I’ve come to believe that whenever we are listening to something Jesus is talking about, we are whispering to ourselves, “please don’t ask for this, please don’t mention that, please ignore this one little thing for now.”
And you just know that is precisely where he will go: to that very place we would rather he overlook or pass by. Jesus was not very good at hiding from the truth, which is what cost him his life. I would guess that just about anyone reading this is thinking right now of something they are holding on to in that “narrow gate category.” Come on, admit it.
What are the wide gates, or doors, Jesus has in mind? Someone has just hurt us too much to forgive them, so we choose the nice wide gate of hanging on to our resentment. A friend says something really racist or hurtful, but we don’t want to upset him, so we stroll through that wide gate of silence. We may drink or eat or smoke too much, but we would rather not try to squeeze through the narrow gate of self-denial. We suspect that we ought to share more of our financial resources to do good in the world in some way, but that narrow gate would mean sacrificing some of the stuff we want for ourselves.
I suspect that inside every one of us is at least one narrow gate that we are well aware of. It is that quiet, personal knowledge that we are holding back on doing or saying something we know deep down inside ourselves that we ought to do or say. In all likelihood it will involve a relationship with another person, maybe even in our own family. We have rehearsed doing something about this many times in our heads, but we have decided that gate is just too narrow for us to step through.
After a while, if we are paying attention, we notice a problem: Every time we waltz through one of those nice wide gates of self-service and self-fulfillment, everything looks the same. We are not really happier. We don’t feel any better about ourselves. We certainly are not finding God. We walk through those big wide gates into one empty place after another and begin to wonder if there isn’t more to life than this. The strange truth is that the little gate Jesus calls us to go through leads to larger life.
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City.