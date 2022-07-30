Whether they’ve come in for a professional headshot or a family portrait, photographer Adaeze Opara wants her clients to leave their session feeling confident and beautiful.
There’s nothing that thrills Opara more than to hear someone she’s taken a photo of say, “This is how I’ve always wanted to look.”
Being able to provide moments like that is one of the reasons Opara, who operates her own studio at Harbor Centre, Adaeze Opara Photography, became a photographer.
Born in Nigeria, Opara remembers first taking photographs as a young girl and developing a passion for it.
After moving to Arizona, Opara began photographing abstract images as a way “to express myself as an artist.”
More than three years ago she began professional portrait photography. She opened up her studio at Harbor Centre, at 606 E. Main Street, after moving to Elizabeth City with her husband, who is originally from the area.
Opara offers a variety of photography services, including family portraits, maternity portraits, professional headshots for men and women, personal portraits and high school senior portraits.
“My approach to being a photographer is taking time with each client to give them a custom experience,” she said.
To that end, Opara talks with her clients at least a day before their scheduled shoot so she can find out what they want from the experience — and better provide it.
“I always make it a point to meet them before the photo shoot,” said Opara. “It helps them relax.”
Opara said hair and makeup for her photography sessions are provided by professional stylists.
One project Opara is enthusiastic about is her “This is 50+” campaign, which includes photos of women 50 and older. She describes the campaign as a “celebration of women and their stories.”
Opara said sometimes women don’t want their photograph taken professionally after they reach age 50. With “This is 50+,” Opara hopes to help change that mindset.
“I think these women are beautiful and the world needs to see more of them,” said Opara, adding that she hopes to exhibit the images some time in the future.
Opara said she will take photographs either in her portrait studio or on location.