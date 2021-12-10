The holiday season is fast approaching, a time to enjoy special moments with family and friends. It’s also a time when we tend to over-indulge in a lot of extra sweets and other high-calorie goodies.
Studies have shown that on average, Americans add at least one pound of weight every year during the holidays and the weight is not lost, but accumulates over the years.
The 2020-25 Dietary Guidelines for Americans were released in December 2020. One notable finding: When the 20 scientists on the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee reviewed all of the research, they found that health can be improved at any age with a healthy diet. This is certainly encouraging news, but a change in your health has to start with you! So, what can you do to improve your health as it relates to controlling weight gain during the holidays?
You may ask, “How do I figure out how many calories I need each day?” See the attached chart to help you know how many calories are needed.
These levels in the chart are based on estimated energy requirements from the Institute of Medicine Dietary Reference Intakes macronutrients report, calculated by gender, age and activity level for reference-size individuals.
Sedentary, according to the chart, means a lifestyle that includes only the light physical activity associated with normal day to day life.
Moderately active, according to the chart, means a lifestyle that includes physical activity equivalent to walking about 1.5 to 3 miles per day at 3 to 4 mph, in addition to the light physical activity associated with typical day-to-day life.
Active, according to the chart, means a lifestyle that includes physical activity equivalent to walking more than 3 miles per day at 3 to 4 mph, in addition to the light physical activity associated with typical day-to-day life.
The keys to controlling calorie intake and weight-gain are moderation and portion control. Here are a few helpful tips for eating sensibly, while not depriving yourself:
• Maintain a regular eating schedule, starting with breakfast. Don’t skip meals, because this lowers blood sugar levels and causes you to overeat the rest of the day to make up for missed calories.
• See what foods are available, pre-think your choices, and allot your calories wisely. Fill up on healthy foods first. Eat plenty of plain fruits and vegetables, lean meats and low-fat milk products. Limit intake of high-calorie, high-fat foods.
• Use a small plate so that it looks full and you won’t feel cheated.
• Fill half the plate with simple vegetables and a quarter with carbohydrates. The remaining quarter should be protein foods, which help you to feel full longer and help curb the carbohydrate cravings.
Here are a few ideas to consider before grabbing the first dessert you see:
• Save calories by skipping dessert or choosing fresh fruit when it is available.
• If you want dessert, eat fewer calories during the meal.
• Take only a half portion, or select a sampling of bite size pieces of several desserts.
• Eat only your absolute favorite one or two items, or choose special desserts that are not available at other times of the year.
• Limit intake of high-fat, high sugar desserts. When choosing one of the fattier, more satisfying desserts, eat only a small portion. Good choices include: puddings; rich ice creams/chocolate mousse; flourless chocolate cakes; cheesecake and fresh fruit with whipped cream. Pie is another good option, particularly pumpkin, as long as you don’t eat the crust.
Also, tiny tastes throughout the holiday can total big calories, so limit those. Skipping meals can lead to overeating and weight gain, so eating smaller meals throughout the day is a better idea. Alcoholic beverages generally average between 150-200 calories each, but some sugary cocktails can contain as many as 300-400 calories, so limit them or choose wisely.
Remember, only you can control what you put in your body. Make some positive changes for your health, and unwrap a healthier you!
Ellen Owens is director of the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension.