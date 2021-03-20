Sometimes I kind of feel sorry for Peter and James and John and the other disciples hanging around Jesus. I bet they spent a lot of time looking at each other and saying, “Huh? Did you guys see that? Did you hear what he just said?”
They were together with Jesus every day for a long time. They all knew each other well and knew what to expect of one another, but every time they thought they had Jesus figured out, they found themselves confused and surprised.
Not much has changed. When we adults turn to God, we pretty much use the same understanding that we have held on to for 20 or 30 years. We have the same expectations, reach the same conclusions, and generally feel somewhat bored by it all. It is the old “God-in-the-box” syndrome, and it is probably the biggest barrier there is to having a living relationship with God that actually makes a difference in our daily lives.
At some point in our lives, if we are churchgoers, we arrived at our understanding of God, probably in Sunday School. Every now and then, when we need comfort or guidance, we take the “God box” off the shelf and open it up. Since nothing much has changed since the last time we got it down, we will get the same answer we always do.
There may be some comfort due to the familiarity, but God will look the same, sound the same, behave the same, and give us the same answer as last time. It is kind of a dead relationship, but the good news is that we will not be surprised or challenged or have to change anything, God forbid!
Think about it. Who is God to you as you read this right now? When did you come to that understanding? Is it yours or did someone hand it to you? Has it changed much over time?
For people of faith, when you pray, do you always use the same words? Do you ever just sit in silence and listen?
In our relationships with other people, they change in many ways over time or those relationships simply whither and die. Why would we think it is any different in our relationship with the One who dreamed us up in the first place?
Don’t get me wrong. The Bible is clear that God does not change, but it is also true that we will never, ever know all there is to know about God. The problem is that many of us have taken the one little piece of God we have had for a very long time and put it in a little box labeled “God” thereby ensuring that our faith life will be predictable and comfortable, but not really affect our lives in any significant way.
So, why do we do this? The answer is simple and easy to recognize. We resist change. We are challenged whenever life forces us to do things differently. Life is so much more manageable when there are few surprises and we can continue as usual.
There is a simple test. After an encounter with God, however you would describe or understand it, is there a growing awareness in your life that something needs changed? If not, then you have been dealing with that box on the shelf.
We do believe that God loves us unconditionally just as we are right now, without question or hesitation. It is out of that love that God calls each one of us to a deeper, wider, more authentic, and more honest life.
I’ve always said that if we are not bothered or challenged in some way every time we hear something Jesus said in the Gospels, we have not been listening. Although Jesus loved everyone he met, he never told a single one, “You have it all right, don’t change a thing about your life.” Maybe it is time for an update!
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City.