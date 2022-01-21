“How blessed is the man who does not walk in the counsel of the wicked, nor stand in the path of sinners, nor sit in the seat of scoffers!” — Psalm 1:1
How many godly statesmen can you name? How many godly men and women can you name?
The Bible has a lot to say about how we should walk. In Psalm 1:1, David pleads for a deeper, more solid, more productive walk with God. How can we make the most of our walk with God? How can it be a blessed walk? It’s not enough to just read words from the Bible, but there are some passages that we must allow to get into our thinking and shape our thoughts into the mind of Christ.
Consider Romans 12:2: “And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, so that you may prove what the will of God is, that which is good and acceptable and perfect.” Or I Peter 2:2: “As newborn babies, long for the pure milk of the word, so that by it you may grow in respect to salvation.”
How can we stay clean living in a world that tries to influences us in so many wrong ways? Immorality is called good. A lie is no longer a lie; “I misspoke!” Murdering a tiny baby in the womb is called a “woman’s right.”
David raised and answered this question in Psalm 119:9: “How can a young man keep his way pure? By keeping it according to Your word.” In Psalm 143:8, he said, “Let me hear Your lovingkindness in the morning; for I trust in You; teach me the way in which I should walk; for to You I lift up my soul.”
Making the most of our walk with God begins with godly influences. And those godly influences will develop within us what is called godly character. Godly character is what God is looking for.
Many years ago I read this but cannot remember the source. A certain courthouse in Ohio is in a unique position. Rain that falls on the north side of the building goes into Lake Ontario and the Gulf of St. Lawrence, while rain falling on the south side goes into the Mississippi River and the Gulf of Mexico. At precisely the point of the peak of the roof, just a gentle puff of wind can determine the destiny of many raindrops. It will make a difference of more than 2,000 miles in the rain’s destination.
Consider the spiritual application: by the smallest deed or choice of words we might set into motion influences that could change the course of our life here and now and could also affect our eternal destiny.
This epitaph is on a tombstone in a British cemetery: “Pause my friend as you walk by. As you are now, so once was I. As I am now so you will be. Prepare my friend to follow me.” But someone later took a marker and added, “To follow you is not my intent until I know which way you went.”
Our destiny is not determined by chances but by choices.
Verse 6 of Psalm 1 reads, “For the Lord knows the way of the righteous, but the way of the wicked will perish.” Every one of us is blessed or condemned on the basis of one decision: the way in which we have chosen to walk. There are only two ways from which to choose and every person is in one way or the other. The judgment some receive is the result of their decision to walk in the way of the wicked. The blessing others will obtain are the result of their decision to walk in the way of righteousness.
God does not show favoritism. He blesses some and condemns others on the basis of the way in which they have chosen to walk. So Psalm 1 is a call for us to walk in the way of righteousness. This involves avoiding worldly wisdom and worldly actions. It means pursuing intimacy with God through His Word. And if we want the blessing of God in our life we must walk His way.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian Church pastor. He can be reached at epreach@aol.com.